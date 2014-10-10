Global automotive OEMs market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Automotive OEMs report provides market overview, Market Segment Upstream and Downstream and Cost Analysis. It analysis the industry by market size, type, top players, demand, Market Price Trends, Factors of Price Change, Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis. This Automotive OEMs report furthermore portrays bargains channel, wholesalers, dealers, shippers and statistical surveying Findings and Conclusion, addendum and data source.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Global automotive OEMs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OEMs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive OEMs market are Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; General Motors; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; BMW AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Exide Technologies; Siemens; MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; CIE Automotive; Aptiv; DENSO CORPORATION and Valeo.

Segmentation: Global Automotive OEMs Market

By Components

Body Doors Windows BIW (Body in White)

Electrical & Electronics Electrical Supply System Gauges Ignition System Lighting Switches Cameras & Sensors

Interior Floor Car Seat

Power-Train & Chassis Brake System Engine Exhaust System Fuel Supply Suspension & Steering Transmission

Others Tires Wheels A/C Others



By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger Cars

EV Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Innovation of technologies and advancements in product offerings is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in need of light-weighted fuel efficient advanced OEM parts amid presence of strict regulations for fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

Market Restraints: Global Automotive OEMs Market

High cost of OEM parts and components is one of the major factors acting as a restraint to the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of counterfeit OEM products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, CIE Automotive announced they had acquired INTEVA ROOF SYSTEMS, for USD 755 million. With this acquisition CIE has achieved the status of top three roof system manufacturers globally. This acquisition includes various manufacturing facilities as well as R&D centers globally, along with the customer portfolio of various automotive OEMs

In March 2018, Volkswagen AG announced that they are planning to expand their production of electric vehicles globally, where around 16 locations worldwide will be focused on the production of electric vehicles. This expansion plans will be aligned with the market adoption of electric vehicles preferences and usages

