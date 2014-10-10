Quick service restaurants are those restaurants which usually offers food products which needs minimal preparation time and can be provided quickly. They offer limited menu which can be prepared in less time. The orders are usually prepared and highly structured, with no space for variation. Some of the common types of the quick service restaurants are self service restaurants, assisted self service restaurants, and full serviced restaurants. Today, these QSR are adopting different technologies so they can create new ways enhance their productivity and efficiency. Some of the common technologies used are kiosks, digital menu cards, the point sale solutions, and other.

Quick Service Restaurant IT market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. The most advanced tools and techniques have been used to structure this Quick Service Restaurant IT report such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The studies of this report carefully analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. In addition, different segments of the market taken into consideration in this market research report give better market insights with which reach to the success gets extended.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market is expected to reach USD 18,664 million by 2025 from USD 10387.33 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Some of the factors which are responsible for the growth of the Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market in the forecast period 2018-2025:

Rising innovation in food packaging: Packaging is very important part of the food as they have the ability to maintain the food quality and meet the customer demand. Because of the increasing demand, several recent trends in food packaging are being created. Many manufacturers are using advanced technologies in the packaging so they can make their product look more appealing and more informative. Technological advances have also made paper the go – to food packaging material as it removes some of the disadvantages of plastic or metal packaging. There also advanced equipment available for the packing, sealing, wrapping, labeling, and other applications.

Growing demand for advanced technology and automation: There is also demand for advanced technology and automation in the quick service restaurant to making them more productive and efficient. This type of automation comes in different of configurations, such as self-checkout terminals, touch screen kiosks and mobile apps. This advancement also helps the company to enhance the sales and increase their demand in the market.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies -: The Quick Service Restaurant IT market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Quick Service Restaurant IT report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here– Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE CORPORATION, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc, Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Revel Systems, Inc., Restaurant Service Solutions, Verifone Systems, Inc., The Wendy’s Company, Restaurant Brands International, Dunkin’ Brands Group

Conducts Overall Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of – By Component (Hardware (Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards),

Software (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation, Franchise Management), Service),

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Some of the recent developments in the market by some of the prominent player in the market in the forecast period of 2018- 2025:

In May 2019, Viant announced the launch of their new quick service restaurant solution. The new offering allows quick-service national and regional restaurants (QSRs) to reach important customers calculate offline sales and refine fly campaigns. This new solution will help the advertisers so they can improve their measurement and targeting capabilities.

In September 2018, CureFit announced the launch of their new quick service restaurants. This new quick service restaurant will provide fitness and health solutions through four verticals MindFit, EatFit, CareFit, and CultFit.

Helps to identify the key areas through geographical analysis: The Quick Service Restaurant IT market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Sweden

Poland

Denmark

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

South Africa

The Quick Service Restaurant IT market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Quick Service Restaurant IT sold in 2018?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Quick Service Restaurant IT?

How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Quick Service Restaurant IT?

What R&D projects are the Quick Service Restaurant IT players implementing?

Which segment will lead the global Quick Service Restaurant IT market by 2026 by product type?

Favorable government policies and increasing rules and regulation associated with the QSR IT are the factors which is affecting the market growth positively. On the other hand, rising automation in quick service restaurant will also accelerate the demand of the quick service restaurant IT. Growing demand for accurateness in the financial dealings will also affect the growth of the market. On the other hand, rapid urbanization, and increase usage of digital services & devices will also enhance the demand of the quick service restaurant IT in the forecast period of 2018- 2025.

