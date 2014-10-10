The 5G Chipset market research report is an excellent manual that provides a complete picture of the 5G Chipset market. This report investigates market status, share, level of development, future patterns, market drivers, openings and difficulties, hazards and boundaries of sections, transaction channels, wholesalers and the Five Porter Power Analysis. This report empowers key market participants not only to design but also to implement a satisfying 5G Chipset market methodology. It empowers clients by incorporating challenger strategic movements that combine mergers, adventure, acquisitions, business extensions, freight forwarding, branding, and promotional tactics. This world-class report helps clients see how the main parts of the 5G Chipset market can develop over the estimated time frame.

The Global 5G Chipset Market is expected to reach USD 0.13 billion by 2025 , from USD 21.01 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 49.02% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Segmentation of Global 5G Chipset Market

By IC Type (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC), Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)),

By Operational Frequency (Sub-6 gHz, Between 26 and 39 gHz, Above 39 gHz), By Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Network Infrastructure Equipment),

By End-User Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Public Safety & Surveillance),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

The 5G Chipset market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Nokia, Samsung Electronics, Anokiwave, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, KT, MACOM, ZTE Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, KT, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies, IDT – Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Analog Devices, Broadcom Inc., Cavium Inc, Huawei Technologies Research & Development (UK), and others.

5G Chipset Industry is radio modem chipset is a key component of 5G devices and access points that connect the next-generation network. Our chipset solutions span the network stack, including design and simulation tools, physical layer measurement, high-speed digital standards testing, channel emulation, network emulation, user equipment (UE) emulation, and over-the-air (OTA) testing.

