Denmark downstream oil & gas market has been estimated at USD XX billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Processing and purifying raw crude oil, selling and transporting the refined products completes the life cycle of the downstream oil & gas industry. Fertilizers and pesticides made for the agriculture industry, the fuel oils made for the automotive industry, the plastics, lubricants and synthetic rubber made for the processing industries and complex chemicals made for the pharmaceutical industries are all dependent on the supply by the downstream oil & gas sector. Its the downstream sector that enables the public consumption of oil and also empowers the industrial and commercial usage of petroleum and its products. Thus, this sector creates a high value fabric for the society, without which the quality of life would have been drastically different.

Denmark invested USD XX billion in the downstream oil & gas sector between 2013 and 2015 and it is estimated that an additional USD XX billion would flow in by 2022. The demand for petroleum products is expected to grow exponentially and reach XX million metric tonnes by 2022. Denmark has an installed refining capacity of XX barrels. The internal trade for petroleum products is worth USD XX. An additional refining capacity of XX billion barrels is planned with an investment close to USD XX billion. Furthermore, the current capacity of LNG terminals is XX mMT and an additional capacity of XX mMT is planned with an investment around USD XX billion.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Denmark downstream oil & gas market analysis, with assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Denmark – PESTLE Analysis

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

Denmark oil & gas market report provides a wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Demand to 2022

3.3 Recent Developments in Denmark Oil and Gas Industry

3.4 Government Policies and Regulations

3.5 Investment opportunities

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Denmark Upstream Oil and Gas Scenario

6.1 Oil & Gas reserves in Denmark

6.2 Denmark Crude Production (2000 – 2015)

6.3 Denmark Contribution to Regional and World Oil & Gas Production (2000 – 2015)

6.4 Mid-term and Long-term Oil and Gas Production Scenario in Denmark

6.5 Denmark Crude Consumption (2000 – 2015)

7. Denmark Downstream Oil and Gas Scenario

7.1 Refineries

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

7.1.1.2 Projects in pipeline

7.1.1.3 Upcoming projects

7.1.2 Key players

7.1.2.1 Domestic

7.1.2.2 International

7.2 LNG Terminals

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

7.2.1.2 Projects in pipeline

7.2.1.3 Upcoming projects

7.2.2 Key players

7.2.2.1 Domestic

7.2.2.2 International

8. Company Profiles of key players

8.1 Domestic companies

8.2 International companies

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10. Appendix

10.1 Disclaimer

10.2 Contact Us

