Market Analysis: Global Citrus Oil Market

Global citrus oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for natural products and increasing application of citrus oil is the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Citrus Oil Market

Citrus Oil is oil which is extracted from the citrus fruits. They are widely used in perfumery and to flavor soft drinks or sweets. They are also used to clean metal surfaces, clothes, and kitchen utensils. They also have the ability to get combined with other essential oils to make them extremely popular with herbal remedies and aromatherapy. Some of the common types of the citrus oil are lemon oil, mandarin oil, lime oil, bergamot oil, and grapefruit oil. This oil is widely used in application such as personal care and products, home care, food & beverage, therapeutic massage, among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for plant- based extracts will enhance the market growth

Easy availability of the product in the market is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing demand for natural medicines among population will also acts as a market driver

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of citrus oil will drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute in the market will hamper the market growth

Growing demand for other essential oil is restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Citrus Oil Market

By Oil Type

Orange Oil

Bergamot Oil

Lemon Oil

Lime Oil

Mandarin Oil

Grapefruit Oil

By Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Home Care Products

Therapeutic Massage Oil

Other

By Extraction Method

Steam Distilled

Cold Pressed

Hydro Distillation

By Fold Type

2-4 Folded

5-7 Folded

8-10 Folded

Above 10 Folded

By Grade

Deterpenated Oil

Terpene Oil

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Mono Brand Store

Online Retailer

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, BASF SE announced their acquisition of Isobionics and also partnered with Conagen. This will help the company to expand their business in the natural aroma market. Through integrating their R&D innovation and wide market exposure with Isobionics and Conagen’s know-how and experience, they aim to develop biotech-based aroma ingredients. This acquisition will strengthen their position in the market and enhance their product offering

In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the acquisition of Florida Chemical Company. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the citrus flavors market. With this new addition, the company will be also able to enhance their product offering and will provide better products and solutions to their customer.

Competitive Analysis:

Global citrus oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of citrus oil market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global citrus oil market are Symrise; Lionel Hitchen Limited; Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.; MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; dōTERRA; Citrosuco.; citromax.com; LemonConcentrate S.L.; Ultra International B.V.; Kush Aroma Exports; Venkatramna Industries; K. K. Enterprise; Astrra Chemicals.; Cedarome; Lionel Hitchen Limited; Kanta Enterprises Private Limited.; Vaibhav Perfumery; SIMONE GATTO.; Ingrilli Citrus Inc.; among others.

Research Methodology: Global Citrus Oil Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

