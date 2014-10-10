Global Citrus Oil Market To Register A Stout Growth By 2026 || Key Market Competitors – MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; dōTERRA; Citrosuco.; citromax.com; LemonConcentrate S.L.
Market Analysis: Global Citrus Oil Market
Global citrus oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for natural products and increasing application of citrus oil is the factor for the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Citrus Oil Market
Citrus Oil is oil which is extracted from the citrus fruits. They are widely used in perfumery and to flavor soft drinks or sweets. They are also used to clean metal surfaces, clothes, and kitchen utensils. They also have the ability to get combined with other essential oils to make them extremely popular with herbal remedies and aromatherapy. Some of the common types of the citrus oil are lemon oil, mandarin oil, lime oil, bergamot oil, and grapefruit oil. This oil is widely used in application such as personal care and products, home care, food & beverage, therapeutic massage, among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for plant- based extracts will enhance the market growth
- Easy availability of the product in the market is another factor boosting the market growth
- Increasing demand for natural medicines among population will also acts as a market driver
- Increasing awareness about the health benefits of citrus oil will drive the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Availability of substitute in the market will hamper the market growth
- Growing demand for other essential oil is restricting the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Citrus Oil Market
By Oil Type
- Orange Oil
- Bergamot Oil
- Lemon Oil
- Lime Oil
- Mandarin Oil
- Grapefruit Oil
By Application
- Food & Beverage
- Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
- Home Care Products
- Therapeutic Massage Oil
- Other
By Extraction Method
- Steam Distilled
- Cold Pressed
- Hydro Distillation
By Fold Type
- 2-4 Folded
- 5-7 Folded
- 8-10 Folded
- Above 10 Folded
By Grade
- Deterpenated Oil
- Terpene Oil
By Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Modern Trade
- Specialty Stores
- Mono Brand Store
- Online Retailer
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Poland
- Denmark
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, BASF SE announced their acquisition of Isobionics and also partnered with Conagen. This will help the company to expand their business in the natural aroma market. Through integrating their R&D innovation and wide market exposure with Isobionics and Conagen’s know-how and experience, they aim to develop biotech-based aroma ingredients. This acquisition will strengthen their position in the market and enhance their product offering
- In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the acquisition of Florida Chemical Company. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the citrus flavors market. With this new addition, the company will be also able to enhance their product offering and will provide better products and solutions to their customer.
Competitive Analysis:
Global citrus oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of citrus oil market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global citrus oil market are Symrise; Lionel Hitchen Limited; Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.; MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; dōTERRA; Citrosuco.; citromax.com; LemonConcentrate S.L.; Ultra International B.V.; Kush Aroma Exports; Venkatramna Industries; K. K. Enterprise; Astrra Chemicals.; Cedarome; Lionel Hitchen Limited; Kanta Enterprises Private Limited.; Vaibhav Perfumery; SIMONE GATTO.; Ingrilli Citrus Inc.; among others.
Research Methodology: Global Citrus Oil Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
