Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2026 || Key Market Competitors – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Coty, Inc; Kao Corporation; Lotus Herbals; Oriflame Cosmetics AG.; NATURA BRASIL
Market Analysis: Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market
Global anti- wrinkles product market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growth in cosmetic industry and rising advancement and development are the factor for the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market
Anti wrinkles products are those products which are specially designed so they can decrease the appearance of wrinkles in the skin. They have the ability to keep skin healthy & brighter and help the person to look young. Some of the common anti- wrinkle products are lotion, serum and oils. Today, manufacturers are producing different anti- aging products which are natural and organic in nature and are very safe to use.
Market Drivers:
- These products have the ability to slow aging process which also accelerate the market growth
- High R&D investment in these products is another factor boosting the market growth
- Rising awareness about early aging will also contribute as a factor for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Side effects of anti- aging products will hamper the market growth
- Anti- aging creams can cause cancer in the liver and kidney; this factor will restrict the growth of the market
- Strict regulatory environment is another factor hampering the market growth in the forecast period
Segmentation: Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market
By Product
- Serum
- Oils
- Lotion
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online
By Nature
- Natural/Herbal
- Synthetic
- Organic
By End- User
- Men
- Women
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Poland
- Denmark
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, SkinCeuticals announced the launch of their new product Retinol 0.3. which is a new facial cream which can improve the presence of noticeable signs of aging and decoloration of the skin thus reducing breakouts and pores refining. The cream is formulated with a soothing mixture of bisabolol and boswellia serrata extract to further reduce inflammation and is specially prepared to preserve its potency
- In June 2015, Cipla announced the launch of their new anti- aging product Cutisera which uses human bio- active factors. This new product has the ability to decrease fine lines and wrinkles; enhance skin firmness; evening skin tone; lighten dark spots and improve skin hydration. They can make skin healthy and bright
Competitive Analysis:
Global anti- wrinkles product market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti- wrinkles product market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti- wrinkles product market are L’Oréal Paris; Estée Lauder Inc; Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Co.,Ltd.; AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd; Unilever; Revlon; Clarins; Forest Essentials; Amway; ALLERGAN; Alma Secret Pure Thermal Cosmetic.; ARK Skincare.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Coty, Inc; Kao Corporation; Lotus Herbals; Oriflame Cosmetics AG.; NATURA BRASIL; among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
