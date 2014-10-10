Market Analysis: Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market

Global anti- wrinkles product market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growth in cosmetic industry and rising advancement and development are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market

Anti wrinkles products are those products which are specially designed so they can decrease the appearance of wrinkles in the skin. They have the ability to keep skin healthy & brighter and help the person to look young. Some of the common anti- wrinkle products are lotion, serum and oils. Today, manufacturers are producing different anti- aging products which are natural and organic in nature and are very safe to use.

Market Drivers:

These products have the ability to slow aging process which also accelerate the market growth

High R&D investment in these products is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising awareness about early aging will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects of anti- aging products will hamper the market growth

Anti- aging creams can cause cancer in the liver and kidney; this factor will restrict the growth of the market

Strict regulatory environment is another factor hampering the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market

By Product

Serum

Oils

Lotion

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

By Nature

Natural/Herbal

Synthetic

Organic

By End- User

Men

Women

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, SkinCeuticals announced the launch of their new product Retinol 0.3. which is a new facial cream which can improve the presence of noticeable signs of aging and decoloration of the skin thus reducing breakouts and pores refining. The cream is formulated with a soothing mixture of bisabolol and boswellia serrata extract to further reduce inflammation and is specially prepared to preserve its potency

In June 2015, Cipla announced the launch of their new anti- aging product Cutisera which uses human bio- active factors. This new product has the ability to decrease fine lines and wrinkles; enhance skin firmness; evening skin tone; lighten dark spots and improve skin hydration. They can make skin healthy and bright

Competitive Analysis:

Global anti- wrinkles product market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti- wrinkles product market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti- wrinkles product market are L’Oréal Paris; Estée Lauder Inc; Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Co.,Ltd.; AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd; Unilever; Revlon; Clarins; Forest Essentials; Amway; ALLERGAN; Alma Secret Pure Thermal Cosmetic.; ARK Skincare.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Coty, Inc; Kao Corporation; Lotus Herbals; Oriflame Cosmetics AG.; NATURA BRASIL; among others.

Research Methodology: Global Anti Wrinkles Product Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

