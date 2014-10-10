The ‘Global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

This report studies the Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Property & casualty insurance providers are engaged in direct underwriting insurance policies that protect policy holders against future uncertain losses that may occur as a result of property damage or contingent liability. This market includes direct insurance providers which underwrite polices for protection against events such as natural calamities, burglary, fire accidents, riots and terrorism related incidents. Clients of these insurance providers are the general public/companies who buy property and casualty insurance policies, it can be either through intermediary or direct selling.

Global insurers are using big data analytics to enhance their performance. Big data is being used in claim management, pricing, underwriting and risk selection among others. This growth is mainly driven by increasing points of contact including social media, which provides a bulk of data that can be transformed into insights and leveraged by insurers to efficiently execute the settlement process. Big data consists of high-volume, high-variety and high-velocity information, and benefits insurers in multiple ways such as faster identification and reporting of events, automatic claim assessment and calculation of loss reserves. According to a recent survey by Wills Towers Watson, more than 40% of property & casualty insurance firms are already using big data and is expected to increase to 80% in the next two years.

In 2017, the global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Allstate

Berkshire Hathaway

Liberty Mutual

Travelers Companies

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automobile Insurance Carriers

Malpractice/Indemnity Insurance Carriers

Fidelity Insurance Carriers

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Carriers

Homeowners Insurance Carriers

Surety Insurance Carriers

Liability Insurance Carriers

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Intermediary

Direct Selling

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

