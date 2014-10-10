To research, analyze and study the global sales, value, status and forecast (2019 – 2026) is one of the major objectives of the Atrophic Scars Treatment report. This global market research report highlights the market drivers and market restraints which are derived from the well-established SWOT analysis. What is more, Atrophic Scars Treatmentreport also evaluates the myriad of scopes which range from estimation of potential market for new product, identifying consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, recognizing dimension of marketing problem and more.

Market Analysis: Global Atrophic Scars Treatment Market

Global Atrophic Scars Treatment Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising instances of skin disorders is the major factor for the growth of the market. The atrophic scar is caused due to chickenpox and severe acne which heals below the normal layer of skin tissue. To treat these atrophic scares various treatments are available which includes fillers, chemical peels, punch excision, skin needling and subcision. With Favorable reimbursement scenario in certain developed countries and consumer demand for rising short treatment period offering quick results which impacted the growth of the market in the forecast period

Competitive Analysis:

Global atrophic scars treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atrophic scars treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Merz Pharma,

Perrigo Company plc,

CCA Industries Inc.,

Cynosure Inc.,

LUMENIS,

CANDELA CORPORATION,

Mölnlycke Health Care AB,

Pacific World Corporation,

Bausch Health,

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.,

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd,

Smith & Nephew,

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Rejûvaskin among others.

Market Drivers

Rising need for advanced treatment alternatives and product innovations is boosting the market growth

Increased awareness and preference for personal care will increase the market growth

Growing demand for age-defying treatment therapies worldwide will propel the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditure by consumers as well as governments will increase the growth of market

Market Restraint

High cost of treatment is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Atrophic Scars Treatment Market

By Product Type

Laser

Surface treatment

Injectable

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Clinics

Pharmacies and drug stores

Hospitals

E-Commerce

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

