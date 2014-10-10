Market Definition: Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

In recent era, hydrocolloids are the most widely used modern dressings worldwide. It is type of dressing that contains gel-forming agents such as gelatin and sodium carboxymethylcellulose (NaCMC). A hydrocolloids dressing provide effective occlusion on dry wounds and provides softness on tissues. This product shows its effect once it is applied on wound and in presence of wound exudate hydrocolloids absorb liquid and form a gel. The hydrocolloids are frequently used in the treatment of pressure ulcers. It is one of the effective dressings as compare to gauze dressings.

Market Analysis: Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in acceptance of hydrocolloid dressing due to its benefits such as easy to use, last several days between changes and also does not cause pain when removed increases growth of hydrocolloids dressing market.

This Hydrocolloid Dressing market research report helps the clients to know about key market manufactures and players along with assessment of their market share. It provides CAGR forecast for estimated time period i.e. 2019-2026. The report features the different key factors just as regulatory rules that may affect the market in both the ways, either immediate or circuitous. The worldwide Hydrocolloid Dressing Market report is implanted with a few outlines, figures, charts, and graphs to improve it reasonable for the customers. The Hydrocolloid Dressing report identifies opportunities in the ABC industry with the help of upcoming projects and CAPEX outlook.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hydrocolloid dressing market are ConvaTec, Paul Hartmann, 3M, Derma Sciences, Smith and Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Dermarite, Coloplast, Acelity (KCI Licensing), Lohmann & Rauscher, PLITEK, LLC., BenQ Materials, Fralock, Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH, Coloplast, BSN medical, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc.,Helm India Pvt Ltd among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Technological advancement in dressing technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Awareness regarding effectiveness of hydrocolloid dressing is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased adoption of hydrocolloid dressing globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Unfavourable reimbursement limits is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increase in infection risk among diabetic patient, which is restricting the overall adoption of hydrocolloid dressing

Not suitable for neuropathic ulcers, which is restricting the overall adoption of hydrocolloid dressing

Segmentation: Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

By Product Type

Paste

Powder

Gel/Water Forms

Others

By Material Type

Gelatin

Pectin

Polysaccharides

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Aesthetics Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, BSN medical, Inc. entered in acquisition with Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., a provider of advanced wound care products. Under this agreement BSN medical, Inc. has taken over the distribution rights for SORBION SACHET and SORBION SANA’s primary dressings different countries such as United States, Canada and Latin America. With this agreement BSN medical, Inc. has expanded its business in dressing products

In May 2017, HARTMANN, one of the leading manufacturers of wound care products worldwide recently received award in the ‘Most Innovative New Dressing’ category at the Journal of Wound Care Awards 2017 by the launch of HydroClean plus. This award has made the company to promote their valuable product worldwide and it ultimately strengthen the business

Competitive Analysis

Global hydrocolloid dressing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hydrocolloid market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Table Of Content:

Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Hydrocolloid Dressing Products Outlook Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: Growth and Forecast Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: Company Share Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: Regional Analysis North America Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: An Analysis Europe Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: An Analysis APAC Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: An Analysis ROW Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: An Analysis Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking Company Profiles

Other important Hydrocolloid Dressing Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Hydrocolloid Dressing Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

