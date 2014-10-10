The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Global Blood Group Typing Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Blood Group Typing market for the forecast period 2019–2026.

Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are QUOTIENT, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DAY Medical SA, DIAGAST, Novacyt Group, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BAG Health Care GmbH., and AXO Science, Grifols, S. A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Rapid Labs Ltd, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Global Blood Group Typing Market is expected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2025, from USD 1.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Blood Group Typing Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing utilization of blood group typing in forensic science.

A Requirement for grouping of the blood in pregnancy.

Increase in blood donation.

Stringent government regulations hinder the growth of the market.

Urgent requirement of blood group typing in haemolytic disease cases.

Global Blood Group Typing Market Trends:

By Technique: PCR-Based, Microarray Techniques, Assay-Based Techniques

By End Users: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The Blood Group Typing market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

Key companies: QUOTIENT, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DAY Medical SA, DIAGAST, Novacyt Group, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BAG Health Care GmbH., and AXO Science, Grifols, S. A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Rapid Labs Ltd, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories

