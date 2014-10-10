Global Heat Resistant Polymers market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand for heat resistant polymers they are a replacement to conventional materials.

Heat Resistant Polymers Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Heat Resistant Polymers Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Solvay, KURARAY CO., LTD., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Victrex plc., Dongyue Group, DIC CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc, Covestro AG, Parkway Products, LLC, A. Schulman, Inc., Caledonian Industries Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Limited, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation, Dow, Huntsman International LLC, PolyOne Corporation, RTP Company, Ensinger and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global Heat Resistant Polymers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Heat Resistant Polymers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of heat resistant polymers in automotive and aerospace industries acts as the major driver in the growth of the market

Increased application scope in fuel efficient, manufacturing compact by replacing metallic parts boosts the demand of high resistant polymers

Difficulty in the processing of heat resistant polymers hinders the growth of the market

High cost of heat resistant polymers as compared to other polymers affect the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Fluoropolymers

Polyimides

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polybenzimidazole

Polyether Ether Ketone

Others

By End-User

Transportation

Electronics & Electrical

Other Industries

By Geography

The report on the Heat Resistant Polymers Market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

