Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Fujirebio, DIASORIN S.p.A, Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Cipla Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Rockwell Medical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) others

Global hypercalcemia treatment market is registering a healthy CAGR of 11.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing instances of surgical procedures, such as hip and knee replacements will increase the risk of hypercalcemia.

Hypercalcemia is a condition when calcium levels within the body rise with the serum calcium level greater than 2.6 mmol/L which results in various problems such as kidney stones, weak bones. Hypercalcemia treatment may include surgical removal of the overactive glands or it can be either through drugs. Blood tests are also being done to the access level of blood calcium. The rise in the number of cancer patients and the advent of new technology for the treatment is increasing the number of hypercalcemia patients.

By Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Calcimimetic Agents, Calcitonin, Denusomab, Glucocorticoids, Pipeline Analysis),

(Bisphosphonates, Calcimimetic Agents, Calcitonin, Denusomab, Glucocorticoids, Pipeline Analysis), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail),

(Direct Tenders, Retail), Application (Mild Hypercalcemia, Moderate Hypercalcemia, Severe Hypercalcemia),

(Mild Hypercalcemia, Moderate Hypercalcemia, Severe Hypercalcemia), End User (Hospitals, Clinics)

In March 2019, Cipla has launched cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in the US. These tablets are used for the secondary treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients who are suffering with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the U.S. market. This product launch will expand the product portfolio of the company and will boost its sales in the global market’

In September 2016, FUJIREBIO EUROPE launches the 3RD GENERATION ASSAY LUMIPULSE G WHOLE PTH for automated aid in the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism OR hypoparathyroidism resulting from disorders of phosphorus and calcium metabolism. This launch will expand the company product portfolio and increase its market share.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

