Luxury car leasing is an attractive way of financing the desired models of car at affordable price basis. The leasing of luxury cars has now become a popular alternative to buying as the desired cars can be made available on a low initial deposit. Car rental is the use of cars at an assessed amount of money for a fixed period of time. Luxury car rentals helps in providing mobility solutions for both, leisure and business travellers.

Asia-Pacific luxury car leasing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market

Asia-Pacific luxury car leasing market is segmented into two notable segments which are product type and application:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into short-term rental, long-term rental, and finance leasing

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airport and off-airport

Recent Developments

In April 2019, the Enterprise Holdings announced their partnership with Nippon Rent-A-Car International. The partnership will help the company to expand their services in Japan. The services will benefit the visitors as well as residents of Japan.

In March 2019, Uber Technologies Inc. announced its partnership with world’s largest government healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat. The agreement was set up to offer free healthcare to drivers and delivery partners in India.

Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

