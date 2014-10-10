Mart Research new study, Global Construction Estimating Software Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.

The report forecast global Construction Estimating Software market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Construction Estimating Software industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Construction Estimating Software by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

UDA Technologies

Bluebeam

RedTeam

Microsoft

JBKnowledge

Takeoff Live

FastEST

Vision InfoSoft

QuoteSoft

eTakeoff

ProEst

BuildingConnected

PrioSoft

Advanced Electrical Technologies

AppliCad

Glodon

Market by Type

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed-PC

Installed-Mobile

Market by Application

Party A

Intermediaries

Construction Party

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Construction Estimating Software Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.3 By Type

1.4 By Application

1.5 By Region

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 UDA Technologies

2.2 Bluebeam

2.3 RedTeam

2.4 Microsoft

2.5 JBKnowledge

2.6 Takeoff Live

2.7 FastEST

2.8 Vision InfoSoft

2.9 QuoteSoft

2.10 eTakeoff

2.11 ProEst

2.12 BuildingConnected

2.13 PrioSoft

2.14 Advanced Electrical Technologies

2.15 AppliCad

2.16 Glodon

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

3.2 Global Market by Company

3.3 Global Market by Type

3.4 Global Market by Application

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

Part 11 Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Type of Construction Estimating Software

Table Application of Construction Estimating Software

Table UDA Technologies Overview List

Table Construction Estimating Software Business Operation of UDA Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Bluebeam Overview List

Table Construction Estimating Software Business Operation of Bluebeam (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table RedTeam Overview List

Table Construction Estimating Software Business Operation of RedTeam (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Microsoft Overview List

Table Construction Estimating Software Business Operation of Microsoft (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table JBKnowledge Overview List

Table Construction Estimating Software Business Operation of JBKnowledge (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Takeoff Live Overview List

Table Construction Estimating Software Business Operation of Takeoff Live (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table FastEST Overview List

……

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

