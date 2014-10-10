Global DevOps Platform Market 2019: Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2024
DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc
The report forecast global DevOps Platform market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
The report offers detailed coverage of DevOps Platform industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading DevOps Platform by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
- Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
- Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
- Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
Puppet Labs
Chef
Docker Inc.
Red Hat (Ansible)
Atlassian
Saltstack
CA Technologies
Rackspace
XebiaLabs
VersionOne
Cisco
CollabNet
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Spirent Communications plc
Vmware
DBmaestro
Market by Type
DevOps Ready
DevOps Enabled
DevOps Capable
Market by Application
IT
BFSI
Retail
Telecom
Education
Others
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Global DevOps Platform Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.3 By Type
1.4 By Application
1.5 By Region
Part 2 Key Companies
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
3.2 Global Market by Company
3.3 Global Market by Type
3.4 Global Market by Application
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 9 Market Features
9.1 Product Features
9.2 Price Features
9.3 Channel Features
9.4 Purchasing Features
Part 10 Investment Opportunity
10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity
10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity
Part 11 Conclusion
List of Tables & Figures
Table Type of DevOps Platform
Table Application of DevOps Platform
Table Puppet Labs Overview List
Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Puppet Labs (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Chef Overview List
Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Chef (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Docker Inc. Overview List
Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Docker Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Red Hat (Ansible) Overview List
Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Red Hat (Ansible) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Atlassian Overview List
Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Atlassian (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Saltstack Overview List
Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Saltstack (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table CA Technologies Overview List
Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of CA Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
……
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market share?
