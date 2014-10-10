Mart Research new study, Global DevOps Platform Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc

The report forecast global DevOps Platform market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of DevOps Platform industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading DevOps Platform by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Market by Type

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Market by Application

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global DevOps Platform Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.3 By Type

1.4 By Application

1.5 By Region

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Puppet Labs

2.2 Chef

2.3 Docker Inc.

2.4 Red Hat (Ansible)

2.5 Atlassian

2.6 Saltstack

2.7 CA Technologies

2.8 Rackspace

2.9 XebiaLabs

2.10 VersionOne

2.11 Cisco

2.12 CollabNet

2.13 HP

2.14 IBM

2.15 Microsoft

2.16 Spirent Communications plc

2.17 Vmware

2.18 DBmaestro

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

3.2 Global Market by Company

3.3 Global Market by Type

3.4 Global Market by Application

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

Part 11 Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Type of DevOps Platform

Table Application of DevOps Platform

Table Puppet Labs Overview List

Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Puppet Labs (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Chef Overview List

Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Chef (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Docker Inc. Overview List

Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Docker Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Red Hat (Ansible) Overview List

Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Red Hat (Ansible) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Atlassian Overview List

Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Atlassian (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Saltstack Overview List

Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of Saltstack (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table CA Technologies Overview List

Table DevOps Platform Business Operation of CA Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

