The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market with figures as recent as 2019 and forecasts up to 2026 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is expected to reach USD 51.96 billion by 2025, from USD 38.87 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Product Type (Screw-On Caps, Dispensing Caps, Others), Container Type (Plastic, Glass), Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band), Raw Material (HDPE (Polyethylene), LDPE (Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), Others), End-Use Sector, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Drivers:

Product modernization to aid product differentiation and branding

Rising demand for smaller sized packs

Demand from small and medium scale end-users

Market Restraints:

Lightweight and cost-effective stand-up pouch packaging alternatives

Regulations of environmental degradation on manufacturers and charging taxes

Substitute products availability

Competitive Analysis:

The global plastic caps and closures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In, July 2018, UNITED CAPS opened new manufacturing plant for closures and caps in Dinnington, Rotherham, U.K.. This will provide customers with access to expert resources at its Messia research and development (R&D) facility.

Key Market Competitors: Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market

The key players operating in the global plastic caps and closures market are –

Berry Global

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Silgan Holdings

RPC Group

The other players in the market are Bericap, Aptargroup, Closure Systems International, Coral Products, O.Berk Company, LLC, United Caps, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd, Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd, Pano Cap (Canada) Limited, Plastic Closures Limited, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd, Phoenix Closures, Alupac India, Hicap Closures, MJS Packaging among others.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Screw-On Caps

Dispensing Caps

Others

By Container Type

Plastic

Glass

By Technology

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

By Raw Material

HDPE (Polyethylene)

LDPE (Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Others

By End-Use Sector

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal & Homecare

Others

