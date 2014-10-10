The latest business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Facility Management Services Market” – presents you with you global Industry Analysis, Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost, gross Margin and forecast 2019 – 2026. This report gives better market perspective in terms of Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. This Facility Management Services study overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, risks and entry barriers and business challenges which is valuable for mapping the success strategies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facility management services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, EMCOR Group Inc., Aramark India, FM:Systems., Accruent, INTERSERVE, Trimble, and so on.

Global facility management services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for service outsourcing and rising prevalence for IoT among end- users are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Segmentation of Facility Management Services Market

By Facility Management Services (In- House, Outsourced, Integrated),

Solution (Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management),

Services (Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance, Service Level Agreement Management),

Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises),

Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Administration, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major business growth drivers?

Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions will act as a driver for this market

Rising changes in organization culture and work style will propel the market growth

Increasing product launches and strategies by manufacture will also act as a driver for this market

Growing prevalence for services outsourcing will also drive the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facility management services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, EMCOR Group Inc., Aramark India, FM:Systems., Accruent, INTERSERVE, Trimble Inc., ARCHIBUS, Inc, iOFFICE, Planon, FMX, Hippo CMMS., MetricStream Inc., Apleona GmbH, FacilityONE Technologies llc, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Archidata Inc., Nemetschek, Autodesk, Inc., Indus Systems & Services Pvt. Ltd., JadeTrack Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, JLL announced the launch of their new facilities management services FacilitiesFlex which is specially designed to help the company so that they can track their budgets more efficiently, decrease risk and can improve the productivity. It is specially designed for the services such as food- on- demand or transport and provides two types of services such as FacilitiesFlex on-demand and FacilitiesFlex platform.

In January 2019, Genius Consultants Ltd announced the launch of their new Facility Management & Security services so that they can increase their revenue. This new service is very good for an organization as it cover all the different vertical of business and will also help the company in achieving their business goals. This will help them to expand their business and strengthen their position in the market.

