North America stevia market is expected to reach at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BIOSWEET VENTURES, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Hunan huacheng Biotech,Inc., HYET Sweet, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Pyure, S&W Seed Co., Stevita, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC, ZHUCHENG HAOTIAN PHARM CO. LTD among others.

North America Stevia Market By Form (Powder, Whole Leaf, Liquid, Tablet), Application (Industrial, Domestic), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The carbonated beverages and foods are flavoured, artificial coloured, sweetened carbonated and preserved with chemicals. The majorly used ingredients in the carbonated food and drinks are sugar. The rising consumption of the sugar leads to serious illness such as obesity and diabetes amongst the population. Rising health concern amongst the population is increasing the preference towards low calorie sugar based products and organic ingredients in their daily intake. Various types of sugar substitutes are available such as Aspartame which cannot sustain at higher temperature whereas saccharin has certain limitation from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stevia extracted sweetener Reb A is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for their usage in the foods and beverages industry.

Segmentation: North America Stevia Market

North America stevia market is segmented based on form, application and distribution channel.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, whole leaf, liquid and tablets. NOW Foods (U.S.) offers BetterStevia Extract Powder which is in pure organic with zero-calorie, low glycemic certified organic sweetener substitute for table sugar and artificial sweeteners.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Industrial and domestic. In February 2018, GLG Life Tech Corporation and Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) introduced their product high Reb M Dream Sweetener Stevia Leaf with the high Reb M. The product provides the clean and smooth sweetness in food and beverages products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

Product Launch

In March 2018, Cargill, Incorporated. (U.S.) announced the production of EverSweet which is a zero-calorie made up of two sweet compounds extracted from the stevia leaf Reb M and Reb D. The product is available for the food and beverages industry to provide healthier food with zero-calorie sweetener with great taste The new product have set a benchmark in providing great taste, zero calorie with the best ingredient of stevia Reb M and Reb D.

In October 2017, Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), announced the launch of VERSASWEET which is low-sugar glucose syrup, introduced in U.S. and Canada. The syrup is designed for the dairy, confectionery, baked good and ice creams to achieve reduced grams of sugar.

Research Methodology: North America Stevia Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Industrialist, Distributors.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

