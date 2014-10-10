Pressure sensors are undergoing a transition from the traditional approach of production to a more pragmatic, technologically-advanced approach that ensures miniaturization and enhanced capabilities. Shocks and vibrations cause a wide range of problems, such as disconnected wires, broken circuit boards, faulty signals, intermittent problems, and shortening of the life of the equipment. Capacitive pressure sensors have gained a prominence compared to the resistive sensing technology due to their high accuracy, sensitivity, and absence of wear & tear problem. These sensors are continuously replacing the resistive sensors in several applications because of their various distinguished features. Moreover, the advancements in sensor technology have led to the development as well as a shift towards miniaturization of sensors, thereby, offering several opportunities to the key industry participants.

The implementation of innovative pressure sensors is major driver that is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the global CP sensor for consumer applications market are bringing out products with improved features and launching innovative products on a regular basis. The accuracy of CP sensors has increased with technological advances, which help reduce energy and space consumption for end-users. Pressure sensors have become smaller, cheaper, and more energy-efficient and hence, it led to greater use of these sensors in portable devices and other appliances.

APAC accounted for more than 40% of the market share during 2015 and is expected to retain its market leadership during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is due to the increasing production of consumer electronics in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. The high level of industrialization, lower cost of operations, cheaper land for initiating foundries and manufacturing units, growing middle class, and increasing population in this region are factors contributing to the growth of the capacitive pressure sensors market.

The global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EPCOS

Freescale Semiconductor

Murata Electronics

Sensirion

STMicroelectronics

Measurement Specialities

Emerson Electric Company

ABB

Denso

General Electric

OMRON

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Silicon

Ceramic

Segment by Application

Wearables

Tablets and Laptops

Smartphones

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer

1.1 Definition of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer

1.2 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Silicon

1.2.3 Ceramic

1.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wearables

1.3.3 Tablets and Laptops

1.3.4 Smartphones

1.4 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue Analysis

4.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue by Regions

5.2 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production

5.3.2 North America Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Import and Export

5.4 Europe Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production

5.4.2 Europe Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Import and Export

5.5 China Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production

5.5.2 China Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Import and Export

5.6 Japan Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production

5.6.2 Japan Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Import and Export

5.8 India Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production

5.8.2 India Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Import and Export

Chapter Six: Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production by Type

6.2 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Revenue by Type

6.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 EPCOS

8.1.1 EPCOS Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 EPCOS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 EPCOS Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Freescale Semiconductor

8.2.1 Freescale Semiconductor Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Freescale Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Freescale Semiconductor Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Murata Electronics

8.3.1 Murata Electronics Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Murata Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Murata Electronics Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Sensirion

8.4.1 Sensirion Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Sensirion Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Sensirion Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 STMicroelectronics

8.5.1 STMicroelectronics Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 STMicroelectronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 STMicroelectronics Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Measurement Specialities

8.6.1 Measurement Specialities Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Measurement Specialities Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Measurement Specialities Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Emerson Electric Company

8.7.1 Emerson Electric Company Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Emerson Electric Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Emerson Electric Company Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 ABB

8.8.1 ABB Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 ABB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 ABB Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Denso

8.9.1 Denso Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Denso Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Denso Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 General Electric

8.10.1 General Electric Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 General Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 General Electric Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 OMRON

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market

9.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

