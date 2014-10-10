The global In-car Wireless Charging System market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on In-car Wireless Charging System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In-car Wireless Charging System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of In-car Wireless Charging System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their In-car Wireless Charging System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wireless Power Consortium(US)

Powermat Technologies(Israel)

Qualcomm Technologies(US)

Mojo Mobility(US)

PowerbyProxi(Apple)

Put2Go(US)

Aircharge(U.K)

Hella(Germany)

Samsung(Korea)

Zens(Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies(Germany)

Power square (India)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By technology

Inductive Power Transfer

Conductive Charging

Magnetic Resonance Charging

By charging standard

QI standard

PMA standards

By vehicle type

Fuel-based

Electric vehicle

Hybrid vehicles

Segment by Application

Aftermarket

OEM-fitted

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of In-car Wireless Charging System

1.1 Definition of In-car Wireless Charging System

1.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Segment By technology

1.2.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Production Growth Rate Comparison By technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inductive Power Transfer

1.2.3 Conductive Charging

1.2.4 Magnetic Resonance Charging

1.3 In-car Wireless Charging System Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aftermarket

1.3.3 OEM-fitted

1.4 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Overall Market

1.4.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America In-car Wireless Charging System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe In-car Wireless Charging System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China In-car Wireless Charging System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan In-car Wireless Charging System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia In-car Wireless Charging System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India In-car Wireless Charging System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of In-car Wireless Charging System

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of In-car Wireless Charging System

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of In-car Wireless Charging System

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of In-car Wireless Charging System

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of In-car Wireless Charging System

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 In-car Wireless Charging System Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue Analysis

4.3 In-car Wireless Charging System Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: In-car Wireless Charging System Regional Market Analysis

5.1 In-car Wireless Charging System Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue by Regions

5.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America In-car Wireless Charging System Production

5.3.2 North America In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America In-car Wireless Charging System Import and Export

5.4 Europe In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe In-car Wireless Charging System Production

5.4.2 Europe In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe In-car Wireless Charging System Import and Export

5.5 China In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis

5.5.1 China In-car Wireless Charging System Production

5.5.2 China In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China In-car Wireless Charging System Import and Export

5.6 Japan In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan In-car Wireless Charging System Production

5.6.2 Japan In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan In-car Wireless Charging System Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia In-car Wireless Charging System Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia In-car Wireless Charging System Import and Export

5.8 India In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis

5.8.1 India In-car Wireless Charging System Production

5.8.2 India In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India In-car Wireless Charging System Import and Export

Chapter Six: In-car Wireless Charging System Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Production by Type

6.2 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue by Type

6.3 In-car Wireless Charging System Price by Type

Chapter Seven: In-car Wireless Charging System Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Consumption by Application

7.2 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: In-car Wireless Charging System Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Wireless Power Consortium(US)

8.1.1 Wireless Power Consortium(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Wireless Power Consortium(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Wireless Power Consortium(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Powermat Technologies(Israel)

8.2.1 Powermat Technologies(Israel) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Powermat Technologies(Israel) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Powermat Technologies(Israel) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Qualcomm Technologies(US)

8.3.1 Qualcomm Technologies(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Qualcomm Technologies(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Qualcomm Technologies(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Mojo Mobility(US)

8.4.1 Mojo Mobility(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Mojo Mobility(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Mojo Mobility(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 PowerbyProxi(Apple)

8.5.1 PowerbyProxi(Apple) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 PowerbyProxi(Apple) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 PowerbyProxi(Apple) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Put2Go(US)

8.6.1 Put2Go(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Put2Go(US) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Put2Go(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Aircharge(U.K)

8.7.1 Aircharge(U.K) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Aircharge(U.K) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Aircharge(U.K) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Hella(Germany)

8.8.1 Hella(Germany) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Hella(Germany) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Hella(Germany) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Samsung(Korea)

8.9.1 Samsung(Korea) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Samsung(Korea) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Samsung(Korea) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Zens(Netherlands)

8.10.1 Zens(Netherlands) In-car Wireless Charging System Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Zens(Netherlands) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Zens(Netherlands) In-car Wireless Charging System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Infineon Technologies(Germany)

8.12 Power square (India)

8.13 Aircharge(U.K)

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of In-car Wireless Charging System Market

9.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America In-car Wireless Charging System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe In-car Wireless Charging System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China In-car Wireless Charging System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan In-car Wireless Charging System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia In-car Wireless Charging System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India In-car Wireless Charging System Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 In-car Wireless Charging System Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 In-car Wireless Charging System Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 In-car Wireless Charging System Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

