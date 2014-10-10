Plastic Packaging Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, CCC Packaging, Reynolds Pens, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, COVERIS, ALPLA, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited, others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rapid growing demand of convenient packaging from various industries such as food and beverages and personal care, is driving the growth of the market

Urbanization, cost efficiency and product safety are the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growing consumer awareness related to eco-friendly packaging

Awareness campaigns for minimising the usage of plastic hinders the market growth

Non-recyclable nature of plastics restricts its usage and hence, acts as a restraint for the growth of the market

Strengthening of government regulations related to packaging

Conducts Overall PLASTIC PACKAGING Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Product type- Rigid Plastics, Flexible Plastics

Application- Food & Beverages, Industrial, Household Products, Personal Care, Medical, Others

Material Type – Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Bioplastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Others

Plastic packaging is used widely in almost every industry due to its cutting edge design that helps to deliver innovative packaging solutions. The plastic packaging is used for the protection of fragile goods that are difficult to carry and transport. Plastic provides cost effective and durable performance to the products. The PLASTIC PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, CCC Packaging announced the acquisition of a U.S. packaging solutions provider, Tri State Distribution. The acquisition will help the company to build strong its pharmaceutical packaging segment by merging the products of acquired company into its own portfolio.

In October 2018, Sealed Air announced their innovative packaging solutions to be 100% reusable and recyclable by the year 2025. The company will collaborate with other players to ensure the execution of the new project.

