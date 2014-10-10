Plastic Packaging Market Impressive Growth | Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, CCC Packaging
Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, CCC Packaging, Reynolds Pens, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, COVERIS, ALPLA, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited, others
Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:
- Rapid growing demand of convenient packaging from various industries such as food and beverages and personal care, is driving the growth of the market
- Urbanization, cost efficiency and product safety are the major factors driving the growth of the market
- Growing consumer awareness related to eco-friendly packaging
- Awareness campaigns for minimising the usage of plastic hinders the market growth
- Non-recyclable nature of plastics restricts its usage and hence, acts as a restraint for the growth of the market
- Strengthening of government regulations related to packaging
Conducts Overall PLASTIC PACKAGING Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –
Product type- Rigid Plastics, Flexible Plastics
Application- Food & Beverages, Industrial, Household Products, Personal Care, Medical, Others
Material Type – Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Bioplastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Others
Plastic packaging is used widely in almost every industry due to its cutting edge design that helps to deliver innovative packaging solutions. The plastic packaging is used for the protection of fragile goods that are difficult to carry and transport. Plastic provides cost effective and durable performance to the products. The PLASTIC PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
