Market Analysis: Global Meal Replacement Products Market

Global Meal Replacement Products Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the surging focus on adoption of these products from online sales channel along with their characteristic of having a high shelf-life.

Meal replacement products are the various food and beverage variants available in the market which are developed as a substitute for solid meals. These products are developed keeping in mind the appropriate amounts of nutrition required by the body and are therefore meant for providing “fuel” to consumers. These products are majorly in the form of beverages as protein shakes as it is easiest to consume and extract nutrients from. These products are enriched with the required vitamins, minerals, proteins in very low calorie content form. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global meal replacement products market are Soylent; Abbott; Nestlé Health Science; Herbalife International of America, Inc.;

This Meal Replacement Products market research analysis report starts with a basic introduction of the 2019 market segmentation, future scenario, Food & Beverage industry growth rate, and industrial opportunities to 2028. Company profile comprises assigning such as company synopsis, commercial synopsis, work strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and present developments. The report forecasts the innovative applications of Meal Replacement Products market on the basis of these estimations. The Meal Replacement Products report gives out an outlook of the business chain structure and explains the industry environment, then analyzed the market size and forecast by product, region and market application. The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation: Global Meal Replacement Products Market

By Product

Powder

Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

Protein Bar

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Online Retailers E-Commerce

Offline Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores



Top Companies which drives Meal Replacement Market are SlimFast; Blue Diamond Growers; Glanbia plc; General Mills Inc.; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc..; Kellogg NA Co.; Encore; PepsiCo; PREMIER NUTRITION CORPORATION; Labrada.com; Vega (US); ICONIC Protein; United States Nutrition, Inc.; Orgain, Inc.; MET-Rx Substrate Technology, Inc. & WorldPantry.com®, Inc.; CytoSport, Inc.; OWYN among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding maintaining a healthier lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the market

High incidences of population suffering from obesity is expected to fuel the adoption of low-calorie products

Various celebrity endorsements from famous athletes and sports personalities is giving rise to greater penetration of products in a number of regions; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Significant changes in lifestyles of individuals resulting in significantly low amount of time for consuming a proper nutritious meal also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Presence of a number of alternative source of nutrition that are available locally in various regions; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with the production and marketing of these products which results in overall higher costs of end-product is restricting this market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global meal replacement products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of meal replacement products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

