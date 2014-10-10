“The Latest Research Report Sodium polyacrylate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2019 – 2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research”

Global sodium polyacrylate market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand from detergent and cosmetics industries.

Here are the names of the Leading key players which are covered in this report: NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, Shandong Haoyue New Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd., Weiku.com, NUOER GROUP, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co.,Ltd, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., Qingdao Echemi Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Bnero Chemcial Co,.Lts., Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd, ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, Witton Chemical Co. Ltd., Braskem, Repsol, NOVA Chemicals Corporation., RSD Polymers Pvt. Ltd., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Yixing Danson Technology and SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD among others.

Sodium polyacrylate is an odourless, grainy white powder. Sodium polyacrylate has remarkable capability to absorb maximum amount of fluid, which is up to 800 times of its volume of distilled water and liquid mixtures in less amount. This characteristic composes for one of its chief applications, in the manufacturing of disposable diapers. Diapers which are prepared from sodium polyacrylate can occupy up to 30 grams of urine for each gram of diaper. It is also used in several other applications such as food packaging, agricultural soil conditioners and medicine among others.

Market Drivers:

High demand from detergent and cosmetics industries is driving the market growth

Rising requirement for super absorbing polymers is propelling the growth of the market

Increase demands from the healthcare and personal care sectors is boosting the market growth

Growing focus of key players on technological advancements and innovations is a driver for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Nippon Shokubai has expanded its production in Zwijndrecht, due to the manufacture of its new plant for the production of superabsorbent polymers. The plant holds the capacity of 100,000 tons per year. However, a new production site within the equal capacity was also fabricated for producing acrylic acid, a key raw material for the polymers. This expansion will increase the global requirement for superabsorbent polymers as the vertical integration is the major advantage for the company

In March 2017, Essen, Germany. With FAVOR max, Evonik has evolved the subsequent generation of superabsorbent with specific properties which make infant diapers and incontinence products even extra-absorbent and reliable. With the brand new superabsorbent from Evonik, hygiene product producers can further improve the overall performance of their products to fulfil even better the necessities of various client groups

Key Market Segmentation of Sodium Polyacrylate Market

By Type

Liquid

Solid

By Application

The Baby Diaper

Adult Protective Underwear

Electrical Power Cables

Construction Works

Food Packaging

Agricultural Soil Conditioners

Water Treatment

Food

Medicine

Petro chemistry

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global sodium polyacrylate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sodium polyacrylate market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

