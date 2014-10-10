A competition that is getting higher day by day has kept many challenges in front of the businesses. So, this North America Wearable Technology global market research report is a definite source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies. This North America Wearable Technology market report is a significant source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the newest developments across the globe. This report has been framed after thoroughly understanding business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. Thus, This market research report is very essential in many ways to increase your business and be successful.

Exclusive Sample Report Available at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-wearable-devices-market

The use of wearables is influenced by the increasing implementation in different areas. In addition, technological advances in software and hardware components, and their increased adoption in fitness, healthcare and defense are supporting the growth of the wearable technology market. However, limited battery life and security concerns have limited the adoption of wearables in the wearable technology industry.

In North America, the adoption of wearable technology is high, and this region leads the world level. The increasing use of fitness wear and wrist wear among fitness enthusiasts has increased the demand for wearable technology in this area. According to data recorded in 2015, the United States has the largest share. The main reasons for the growth of wearable technology in the United States are innovation and progress. In addition, the introduction of new products by leading US companies has increased the demand for wearable technology. The expansion of technological innovation in emerging countries is expanding the market for wearable technology. Healthcare and fitness are two major areas where wearable technology is in great need.

North America Wearable Technology Market, By Product Type (Wristwear, Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear, Others), By Industry (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others), By Type (Smart Textile (Passive, Active, Ultra Smart) (Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Luminiscence, Thermo Electricity), Non-Textile), By Technology, By Component, By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors

Adidas AG,

Apple, Inc.,

Fitbit, Inc.,

Garmin, Ltd.,

Google, Inc.,

Jawbone, Inc.,

LG Electronics Inc.,

Nike, Inc.,

Pebble Technology Corp.,

Qualcomm, Inc.,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Sony Corporation, and

Xiaomi Technology Co

Segmentation is based on product type, end-user and geography.

The growth of wearable devices market in the consumer products industry is owing to the increasing demands for wristwear and bodywear products growing in this market.

Based on product type the wearable devices market is segmented into

wristwear,

eyewear,

footwear,

neckwear,

bodywear

Based on geography the North American wearable devices market is segmented into 3 countries,

US.,

Canada and

Mexico

U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to strong awareness of pedometers and smart watches in this region. The rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes is also the major factors in development of this market.

Wrist wearable products are likely to grow in popularity in the coming years. The market is growing with increasing sales of smartwatches expected to be launched by leading players.

It is expected that with major companies foraying into the market such as Apple and Samsung, the look and feel for wearables would increase immensely. These devices are targeting the fashion sense and the health necessity hence doubling the growth of the market. Initially these products were for the priviledged but with Chinese players launching their products in developing nations, the market in South Asian and South American countries are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Get Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-wearable-devices-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com