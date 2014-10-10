The North America market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures,

North America Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 935.9 million by 2025 from USD 276.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

North America Cold Plasma Market, by Regime Type

North America Cold Plasma Market, by Technology

North America Cold Plasma Market, By Industry

North America Cold Plasma Market, by Geography

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

south America

Middle East and Africa

North America Cold Plasma Market, Competitive Analysis

company profiles

Top Competitors of Market

Nordson Corporation,

Bovie Medical Corporation,

Plasmatreat GmbH,

P2I Limited,

Ionitech Ltd.,

Plasma Air Systems Corporation,

ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.,

SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o.,

Hiden Analytical Ltd.,

Enercon Industries Corporation,

Aerox B.V.,

Neoplas Tools GmbH,

Tantec A/S,

Wacker Chemie AG,

Igniss Energy,

Mamel Ltd,

-Ing. K. Busch GmbH,

terraplasma medical GmbH,

Europlasma NV,

Analytik Jena AG,

Henniker Plasma Treatment,

Solayer GmbH,

Technofer S.R.L.,

Vetaphone A/S

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of regime type North America cold plasma market is segmented into

low pressure and

atmospheric pressure

In 2018, atmospheric pressure is estimated to rule with 62.1% shares and will cross USD 588.2 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 16.8%.

On the basis of technology North America cold plasma market is segmented into

remote treatment,

direct treatment and

electrode contact

In 2018, direct treatment segment is estimated to rule with 63.1% shares and will cross USD 599.1 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 16.8%. However, remote treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 144.9 million in 2025 from USD 41.1 million in 2017.

On the basis of industry North America cold plasma market is segmented into

textile, polymer and plastic,

electronics and semiconductor,

food & agriculture and

medical

In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.3% shares and will cross USD 265.9 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.2%. The electronics and semiconductor is further sub segmented into coating, etching and thin film depositions. The polymer and plastic is further sub segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others. The textile is further sub segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others.

The food & agriculture is further sub segmented into packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination. The medical is further sub segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, dermatology and surgeries.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Environment-Friendliness and Other Uses of Cold Plasma Techniques

Food Safety Worries

Great Capital Investment

Development of End-User Industries in Emerging Nations

Existence of Small Players

