North America Natural Gas Engine Market Research Report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2026 forecast. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities. The North America Natural Gas Engine Market report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.

North America natural gas engine market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Sample Report Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-natural-gas-engine-market

Key Players: North America Natural Gas Engine Market

Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Cummins Inc., Siemens, Caterpillar Inc., INNIO Group, Doosan, Wärtsilä, Liebherr Group, YANMAR America, YANMAR Europe, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., MAN SE, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Westport Fuel Systems, Niigata Power Systems Co.,Ltd., JFE Engineering Corp

Market Segmentation: North America Natural Gas Engine Market

On the basis of engine family, the market is segmented into spark ignited engine, dual fuel type engine, and high pressure direct injection. In 2019, spark ignited engine segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, INNIO expanded its Waukesha series of VHP by adding P9394GSI S5 Horsepower to an existing L7042GSI S5 at L7044GSI S5 at 1900 Horsepower & 1500 Horsepower. This expansion helped the company in providing better customer experience as customers are getting better fuel efficiency, improved power and lower operating costs.

In November 2018, Rolls-Royce came up with its new Gas Engine series, B36:45 for power generation at PowerGen International in Orlando. These new engines will be giving efficiency up to 50% and have features like low fuel consumption and emission levels.

On the basis of power output, the market is segmented into 15KW – 100KW, 100KW – 399KW, 400KW – 800KW, 1000-2000KW, and 3000KW – 4500KW. In 2019, 15KW – 100KW is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2019, MAN Engines had supplied of electrical power 470 kWmech to the first natural gas CHP plant to Mexican OEM partner Cysore SA de CV. Its installation has been done at 1800 m above sea level in Mexico. This innovation by MAN Engines will bring growth to the company in Gas Engines Market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into natural gas gensets, natural gas automotive, decentralized energy generation (vehicles, gasoline stations). In 2019, natural gas automotive segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd has received an order for rehabilitation and maintenance project for Manila Metro rail transit System Line 3 by Philippines. The project was initially carried out by Sumitomo Corporation and been allocated to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for the maintenance purpose.

In November 2018, Cummins Inc. announced that it will support the launch of EPA Cleaner Trucks along with the efforts of US Environmental Protection Agency in order to develop a national low NOx rule for on-highway heavy-duty engines. This support will lead to growth of the company at global level.

TOC Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-protein-hydrolysates-market

Recent Industry Developments

In November 2018, Cummins Inc. announced that it will support the launch of EPA Cleaner Trucks along with the efforts of US Environmental Protection Agency in order to develop a national low NOx rule for on-highway heavy-duty engines. This support will lead to growth of the company at global level.

In October 2018, INNIO expanded its Waukesha series of VHP by adding P9394GSI S5 Horsepower to an existing L7042GSI S5 at L7044GSI S5 at 1900 Horsepower & 1500 Horsepower. This expansion helped the company in providing better customer experience as customers are getting better fuel efficiency, improved power and lower operating costs.

In December 2018, Leibherr has introduced the SGLS single-line guiding system with the blades of latest generation for the wind turbines by making installation process safer and more economical. This innovation will provide more opportunities for the company for its growth.

In December 2018, Rolls-Royce introduced new solutions for power plants’ remote management. These solutions are introduced to provide end-to-end platform for collecting, transferring, storing and analysing the engine data.

In December 2018, The Wartsila group has introduced a product named as ‘a lifeboat for buildings’ at Slush Helsinki 2018 which will be used during rising sea levels and severe flooding that can take place due to changes in the climate. However, it is not a real product but a concept designed by Wartsila technology group.

In December 2018, Yanmar Agri Corporation which is a Group company of Yanmar Co. Ltd. has launched precision, high- density auto-rice Transplanter named as YR8D that utilizes high-density seedling technology and self-driving technology. This launch will help the company to grow in market of automation.

This report is available at instant 20% discount for a limited time only | Mail us at sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com