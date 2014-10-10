The Big Data Security report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of latest technology which gives an excellent user experience. The report additionally brings into the center a far-reaching analysis of the market’s development prospects and confinements. The report will prompt noteworthy thoughts and better leadership decisions. Moreover, this market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the Big Data Security report.

The Global Big Data Security Market is expected to reach USD 43.31 billion by 2025, from USD 22.96 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of Big Data Security Market are Oracle, Microsoft, Symantec, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Hortonworks, Cloudera, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Gemalto, McAfee, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., Zettaset, Pivotal Software, Inc., Imperva, Centrify Corporation, Thales eSecurity, Centrify Corporation, LogRhythm, Proofpoint, Fortinet, Rapid7, FireEye, Inc. and others.

The Big data security market is highly fragmented. By offering a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by companies, this Big data security industry analysis report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design strategies to improve their market share.

Big data security Industry is the collective term for all the measures and tools used to guard both the data and analytics processes from attacks, theft, or other malicious activities that could harm or negatively affect them. Much like other forms of cyber-security, the big data variant is concerned with attacks that originate either from the online or offline spheres.

Big data security is a major concern as cyber-attacks become more intensive and severe. With the advancements in technology, the cyber security attacks are becoming sophisticated day by day eluding all the traditional security tools, leading to demand for advanced protection techniques such as big data security. The future of big data heavily relies on the technological ambits that ensure data security. Data certainly is the new oil as businesses – big or small aim to leverage it to drive revenues and ROIs. This is also resulting in fast proliferation of data points that are highly vulnerable if not secured effectively.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing volume of business data generated from multiple sources

Demand for scalable high security solutions in increasing cyber-attacks

Lack in awareness of data security

Low data security budget and high installation cost

Market Segmentation

By Component (Software, Services),

Technology (Identity, Access Management, Security Information, Event Management, Intrusion Detection System, Unified Threat Management),

Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud),

Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Industry Vertical,

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

