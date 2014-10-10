Microlearning Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Saba Software; Mindtree.com; Axonify Inc.; IBM Corporation; Bigtincan; SwissVBS; iSpring Solutions Inc.; Epignosis; Cornerstone; Qstream, Inc.; count5, LLC; pryor.com; mLevel; Gnowbe; Neovation Corporation; Multiversity; Trivantis; Aptara Inc.; AlertDriving among others.

Global microlearning market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be various benefits of these training methods such as better knowledge retention and greater performance benefits.

Microlearning is the process of training and skilling workers in an enterprise by training them through specialized training method which involves providing them with micro or smaller information sets so as to enhance their understanding and grasping capacity. This method ensures that the worker can learn it in a more focused duration as the training sets are only for a few minutes and include various interactive activities.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component (Solution, Services),

(Solution, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs),

(Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud),

(On-Premises, Cloud), Industry (Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others),

(Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2018, AlertDriving announced the launch of a micro-learning platform inclusive of various personal driver learning modules. The modules are available in three different categories in relation to the duration of the training. Along with this, AlertDriving has also expanded their library to include 4,300 more lessons and their platform have been revitalized to include 52 more languages

In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced the introduction of IBM Micro Learning collection to their consumers of IBM Cloud. These collection are aimed at enhancing the understanding and accessibility of users to a wide range of live learning experiences which can be used for practicing and development of specific skills

Market Drivers AND Restraints:

Increasing volume of deskless/mobile workers worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

Concerns regarding lack of preference of enterprises to incur large-scale expenditure on transformation of content for microlearning methods; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

It’s not ideal for long-term goals of enhancing the performance of enterprise as it is a collection of different modules and training sets which only train workers on a single brief topic; this factor also acts as a restraint to the market growth

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Microlearning Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Microlearning market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Microlearning market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Microlearning market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Microlearning Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

