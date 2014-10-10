Accounts Payable Automation Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Industry 2019 Market Research Report

An introduction of Accounts Payable Automation Market 2019

Global accounts payable automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing integration of ML and RPA Technology and rising demand for cost effective solutions are the factor for the market growth.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Ariba, Inc., The Sage Group plc, Tipalti, Inc., FreshBooks, FIS, Zycus Inc, Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Comarch, FinancialForce, AvidXchange, Inc., Vanguard Systems, Inc., Procurify, Bill.Com, Nvoicepay, Norming Software International Ltd., Qvalia AB, Beanworks., KashFlow Software Ltd, Basware, Corcentric, LLC., MineralTree among others.

Accounts Payable Automation is a technology which is specially designed to streamline and automate payable accounts procedures, remove manual duties and provide higher visibility and control over significant economic information. They have the ability to manage the invoice coding and routing via digital workflow, whose function are based on the specific logic installed in the automation accounts payable software by the organization. This AP automation is widely used in industries such as consumer goods &retails, BFSI, IT& telecom, healthcare and other. It is cost effective and also reduces the risk of frauds.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component (Solution, Services),

(Solution, Services), Organization (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises),

(Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud),

(On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others),

(Consumer Goods and Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In August 2019, AvidXchange announced the acquisition of BankTEL Systems so they can become the major provider of invoice-to-payment solutions to banking and financial services sector. This will also help both the company to offer their customer fully integrated payment solution. Incorporating AvidPay into the ASCEND solution of BankTEL provides more industry-specific capacities for AP, fixed assets, prepaid and accruals to AvidXchange clients

In March 2019, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Nvoicepay, Inc. The addition of Nvoicepay to the portfolio of FLEETCOR Corporate Payments will help them to manage the full disbursement of business accounts payable. This will also provide their customers with a method where they can pay all their account payable with one vendor

Competitive Analysis

Global accounts payable automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of accounts payable automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers AND Restraints:

Increasing demand for AP automation to enhance payment process and reduce invoice processing time will drive the market

Their ability to control user access and credentials leading to reduced fraudulent transactions will also enhance the market

High investment cost will hamper the market growth

Increasing data encryption and security concerns is another factor restricting this market growth

