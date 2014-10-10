The Global Agricultural Lubricants Market accounted for USD 1.20 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Global Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Type (Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Bio-Based Lubricants), By Application (Engines, Gear & Transmission, Hydraulics, Greasing, Implements) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Landscape: Global Agricultural Lubricants Market

The global agricultural lubricants market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Agriculture lubricants are the lubricants used for the agricultural machinery. The lubricants used help in the proper functioning of the machinery and reduce the wear and tear caused due to friction. There is a growing demand for agricultural lubricants in engines, gear & transmission, hydraulics, greasing and implements, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years

The record gives vital insights on every market phase in phrases of market size evaluation for Agricultural Lubricants across the exceptional regions. Some of the major players in agricultural lubricants market Witham Oil and Paint, Rymax Lubricants, Cougar Lubricants International, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.,

Market Segmentation: Global Agricultural Lubricants Market

The agricultural lubricants market is segmented on the basis of type into mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants and bio-based lubricants.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into engines, gear & transmission, hydraulics, greasing and implements.

On the basis of geography, the agricultural lubricants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing labor cost and low availability of agriculture labor

Increasing mechanization in the agricultural industry

Subsidies for agricultural equipment

Market Restraint:

High cost of synthetic and bio-based lubricants

The Top Key Players include:ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell, Chevron, INEOS, Total, Chevron BP P.L.C., The Lubrizol Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub, Phillips 66 Company, Exol Lubricants, Pennine Lubricants, Frontier Performance Lubricants, Unil Lubricants, Repsol, Lubitec, Callow Oils, Dyade Lubricants, Normac Oils and many more.

Report focal-point