Global insights-as-a-service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the insights-as-a-service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The Global Insights-as-a-Service Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increment in IoT, data analytics and competition in the sector

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global insights-as-a-service market are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Capgemini, SmartFocus, GoodData Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Dell Inc., Oracle, Accenture, Microsoft, Sand Hill Group, Dynatrace LLC., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Juniper Networks, Inc., INSIGHT, Nokia , Wipro Limited, Hitech BPO, Tiger Analytics., Analytics Quotient, Concentrix Corporation, Mastercard and among others.

Report Segmentation :-

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market By Type (Descriptive Insights, Predictive Insights, Prescriptive Insights), Application (Revenue Cycle Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Customer Life-Cycle Management, Branding and Marketing Management, Strategy Management, Supply Chain Management), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Telecommunication and IT, Government and Public Sector, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Insights-as-a-service is a type of cloud services that specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics. It is widely applicable in BFSI, government & defense, energy & utilities, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, media, retail & ecommerce, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Increased need for customer management and increasing market competition may act as the major driver in the growth of insights-as-a-service market. On the other side, rising concern for data security may hamper the market

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased need for customer management

Increasing market competition

Emergence of IoT

Rising big data

Data security concern

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Insights-as-a-Service Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Insights-as-a-Service Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Insights-as-a-Service Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Insights-as-a-Service Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Insights-as-a-Service Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Insights-as-a-Service Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Anju Software Inc. acquired Zephyr Health, a company which provides comprehensive physician, institution and treatment data for each major disease area. This acquisition will help Anju Software Inc. to accomplish on joint robust software with actionable data to make tremendous value for the customers, which include pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations among others

In April 2017, PwC India, a major global professional service organization launched PwC Insights as a service (PIAS) that enables the company to quickly accept advanced analytics and data science capabilities with versatile commercials and lower prices of ownership. PwC Insights as a service (PIAS) prepared to deploy platform that resist the intellectual property of PwC to achieve the enterprise execution in advanced analytics, big data and IoT and cross-sector consulting knowledge

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type:- Descriptive insights, predictive insights, and prescriptive insights.

On the basis of deployment model:- Public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of application:- Revenue cycle management, governance, risk, and compliance management, customer life-cycle management, branding and marketing management, strategy management, and supply chain management.

On the basis of organization size:- Large enterprise, small and medium enterprise (SMEs).

On the basis of vertical:- BFSI, government & defense, energy & utilities, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, media, retail & ecommerce, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

