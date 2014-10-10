Global Cloud ERP Market, By Geography; Component (Solutions, Services); Function (Finance, Marketing, Sales, Operations, Human Resource); Deployment Model; Organization Size; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 The Global Cloud ERP Market accounted for USD 19.73 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Cloud ERP Market accounted for USD 19.73 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Infor, The Sage Group plc, Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Intacct, Inc., FinancialForce, PLEX SYSTEMS, Ramco Systems, TOTVS, Daffodil Software Ltd, and others.

Cloud ERP is business management software that makes use of cloud-based platform in order to provide business with the better flexible systems. Cloud ERP combines all processes such as, product development, planning, manufacturing, sales and marketing. It enables a business to run smoothly. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, government and public sectors, aerospace and defense, education, it and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. Increasing need for operational efficiency and transparency across various business processes may act as the major driver in the growth of cloud ERP market. On the other side, higher operational cost may hinder the market.

This section involves analysis of various key players’ who are intensely competitive and may prove to be a real threat for the entrants. This is essential because new market players should know about the level of competition, they might have to deal with in this CLOUD ERP market.

Geographical Analysis: This report likewise covers each and every area and nation of the world, which demonstrates a geographical improvement status, including business sector size, volume, and value etc. This comprehensive analysis based on regions will help the readers to know in which area the demand of the product is high and this will eventually help them strategize the moves to attract more consumers.

The main regions covered here are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global cloud ERP market is segmented on the basis of component into solutions, and services. The services segment is further sub-segmented into managed services, and professional services. The professional services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation, consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance.

On the basis of function, the global cloud ERP market is segmented into finance, marketing, sales, operations, and human resource.

On the basis of deployment model, the global cloud ERP market is segmented into on-premises, and on-demand.

On the basis of organization size, the global cloud ERP market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the global cloud ERP market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, government and public sectors, aerospace and defense, education, it and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global cloud ERP market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

