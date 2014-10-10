The nondestructive testing services and equipment report published by DBMR gives the data pertaining to the market share attained by each firm and the sales area are emphasized in the report. The products developed by the companies, their features and specifications frame of reference have been included into this report study. To get all-inclusive data this research report serves as the best report as it publishes precise and expert advised data which helps the companies to increase the growth level of the business in the industry. This report gives region wise data of the market including North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Asia, Europe and globe.

Global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Leading Players of Global Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market: Olympus Corporation of the Americas, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Pfinder KG, Intertek, NIKON METROLOGY, Ashtead Technology, Sonatest, Bosello High Technology, a Zeiss company, Pfinder Chemical USA, Pfinder Mexico and others.

Segmentation: Global Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market

On the basis of type, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into services and equipment. Services are further sub segmented into inspection, consulting, training and others. Equipment are further sub segmented into ultrasonic test equipment, radiography test equipment, visual inspection equipment, magnetic particle test equipment, penetrant test equipment, eddy current testing equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment and others. In 2018, services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of mode of testing, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into surface testing, volumetric testing, condition monitoring and integrity inspection. In 2018, surface testing segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of application, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into flaw detection, leak detection, dimensional measurement, physical analysis, chemical analysis, plasma emission testing, corrosion emission testing, and others. Among these, in 2018 physical analysis dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

On the basis of industry, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into automotive, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace and defence and others. Among these, in 2018 oil and gas dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents: Global Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

