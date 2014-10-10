Data Bridge Market research’s has recently launched the Laboratory Equipment Services research study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This Laboratory Equipment Services market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is expected to reach USD 14.71 billion by 2025, from USD 7.12 billion and market is growing at a CAGR of 9.5% by the end of 2025.

“Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market” provides data for historic and forecast sales globally, and also includes regional analysis, growth by region, major brands and their strategies. In addition, it analyses the key trends influencing Laboratory Equipment Services market.

With growing automation and increasing processes of diagnosis for disease identification, rises the demand for equipment maintenance and service. Due to high costs of equipment, to obtain economies of scale companies tend to obtain their break even through maintenance of equipment in order to achieve longer life of the equipment. To limit the general effect of instrument downtime, loss of product, and administration interference, research facility gear upkeep is utilized. An effective research center support technique requires an intensive comprehension of indicative inclusion, resource esteem, existing administration legally binding assentions, dynamic guarantee inclusion, archiving and checking kinds of hardware disappointment and guaranteeing generally upkeep administration and seller observing practices. North America is to hold the largest share of the market with Asia Pacific showing the highest growth within the forecast period. With increasing cases of acute and chronic diseases people invest on expensive and reliable diagnosis favouring the same with tax incentives and benefits on health related expenditure, as per these study the market is set to boom in the coming years.

In 2018, at the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, the largest global scientific conference and tradeshow in the field of laboratory medicine, Mindray presented with a line-up of laboratory innovations like CL-900i Chemiluminescence Immunoassay System, CAL 6000 New Generation Cellular Analysis Line and SAL 6000 Modular System displaying in its spectacularly-designed stand and left its competitors a direct message for continuous and consistent innovation to lead the market. In May 2018, Fujirebio Inc., a subsidiary of Miraca Holdings Inc., entered into an agreement with US-based Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize an AMYLOID β 42/40 RATIO assay, envisioned to assist patients who may benefit from treatment with Janssen’s new investigational oral BACE inhibitor, atabecestat.

Some of the Key players involving in the Laboratory Equipment Services Market are Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Pace Analytical, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Getinge, PerkinElmer, Inc., BD, Abcam, LivaNova, Quidel, Alere Inc., Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hettich Instruments, ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH, LifeSign LLC, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Abbott Diagnostics Business, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, Eppendorf Group, Inova Diagnostics, A Werfen Company, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd., MBL International Corporation.

Key Segmentation of Laboratory Equipment Services Market

The global laboratory equipment services market is segmented based on service type, equipment type, service contract, service provider, end user and geographical segments.

Based on service type, the market is segmented into repair and maintenance, calibration, validation and other Services.

Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into analytical equipment, general equipment, support equipment and specialty equipment.

Based on service contract, the market is segmented into standardized and customized.

Based on service provider, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, third-party service agencies and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and diagnostic laboratories and academic institutes.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

