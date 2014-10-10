Data Bridge Market research’s has recently launched the Home Security research study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This Home Security market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Professional Key players: ADT, Johnson Controls, ASSA ABLOY Group, UTC Climate, Controls & Security

The Global Home Security Market is expected to reach the value USD 77.98 billion by 2025 , from USD 42.13 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% forecast by 2025.

On September 2018, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of home and business security automation solutions in North America introduced new and advanced risk management services and a technical desk running 24*7 for end user support, enabling process optimization and wider coverage solutions.

In June 2018 Securitas acquired Kratos Public Safety and Security division (KPSS), a leading system integrator in the US.

"Global Home Security Market, 2019-2026" provides data for historic and forecast sales globally, and also includes regional analysis, growth by region, major brands and their strategies. In addition, it analyses the key trends influencing Home Security market.

What are the growth drivers of this report?

Increasing awareness and concerns for security among masses.

Emergence of smart cities and wireless connected network.

End users willingness to pay for the subsequent technologies.

Key Research Methodology Used By Data Bridge market Research

Data triangulation – This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Primary Respondents

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Demand Side

Market Segmentation of Home Security Market

By Product Type (Detection System, Alarm Panels, Communication Devices),

Component (Hardware, Software, Services),

End-Users/Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players of Home Security Market

Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Honeywell Home Pro, ADT, Johnson Controls, ASSA ABLOY Group, UTC Climate, Controls & Security, August Home Inc, Ingersoll Rand, Ooma, Inc., Legrand, Deutsche Telekom, Mivatek Smart Connect,Panasonic Security Solutions, Tyco, Axis CommunicationsDeutsche Telekom UK Limited, Vivint Smart Home, SECOM Plc, Hikvision, Dahua Technology USA,Dallmeier electronic, Cognitive Systems Corp., Hikvision USA, Hikvision Korea, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Control4, Legrand (S) Pte Ltd, Legrand, North America, Nortek Security & Control, Securitas Group, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, Prosegur, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Frontpoint, SimpliSafe, Protect America, LiveWatch, Allegion, PLC, Allegion US, Alarm.com, Dahua Technology Co. LTD, STANLEY Security and others.

