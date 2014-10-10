Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Automotive Lightweight Material Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Toray Advanced Composites, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Novelis, Owens Corning, Stratasys Ltd., POSCO., Tata Steel, SGL Carbon, LANXESS, Borealis AG, DuPont and Dow, AK Steel.

Global automotive lightweight material market substantial CAGR of 9.53% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Strict emissions and fuel economy regulations will drive the market growth

Rising government initiatives for weight reduction will also accelerate the demand of this market

Its ability to improve fuel efficiency and improved control is another factor uplifting this market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the material will restrict the market growth

Unwillingness of the customer to pay more of lightweight material will also hamper the market growth

High manufacturing cost is another factor restricting the growth of this market

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Segmentation:

By Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Material Type: Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomer

By Application: Body in White, Chassis and Suspension, Powertrain, Closures

Company Profiles and Sales Data:

Market Competition by Player:

The Competitive landscape mapping the trends and outlook of the report which highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players including BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Toray Advanced Composites, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Novelis, Owens Corning, Stratasys Ltd., POSCO., Tata Steel, SGL Carbon, LANXESS, Borealis AG, DuPont and Dow, AK Steel.

Chapter wise Study of Global Automotive Lightweight Material market

Introduction about Global Automotive Lightweight Material

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Automotive Lightweight Material Market by Application/End Users

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Automotive Lightweight Material Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Automotive Lightweight Material (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

