Matcha Green Tea Powder Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025. Matcha Green Tea Powder Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Matcha Green Tea Powder is grown up in japan and is a ceremony tea. Matcha is basically a food that comprises finely grinded whole tea leaf powder. Unlike regular tea that is poured in hot water due to which some of its nutrients remain in teabag or pot, the matcha green tea powder is mixed with cold or hot water and that gives the benefits of whole tea leaves. The growth of the matcha green tea powder is primarily driven by growth in health consciousness among people about healthy beverages. However, high cost of the matcha tea may pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Matcha Green Tea Powder Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Matcha Green Tea Powder Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Matcha Green Tea Powder market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Matcha Green Tea Powder Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Matcha Green Tea Powder Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Major market player included in this report are:

– AIYA

– Marushichi Seicha

– Shaoxing Royal Tea

– Marukyu Koyamaen

– Ujimatcha

– Yanoen

– AOI Seicha

– DoMatcha

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Drinking-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

– Additive-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

By Application:

– Drinking Tea

– Pastry

– Ice Cream

– Beverage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Matcha Green Tea Powder, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Drinking-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

5.4.2. Additive-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

Chapter 6 Global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Matcha Green Tea Powder, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Drinking Tea

6.4.2. Pastry

6.4.3. Ice Cream

6.4.4. Beverage

Chapter 7 Global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. AIYA

8.3.2. Marushichi Seicha

8.3.3. Shaoxing Royal Tea

8.3.4. Marukyu Koyamaen

8.3.5. Ujimatcha

8.3.6. Yanoen

8.3.7. AOI Seicha

8.3.8. DoMatcha

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Matcha Green Tea Powder in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

