Global Front Office BPO Services Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Front Office BPO Services Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Front Office BPO Services Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) enables industries in outsourcing their responsibilities or operations of a process to third-party service providers. The front office BPO services are services related to customer interactions such as inbound or outbound sales, help desks, customer service centers, and telemarketing. The front office BPO services also include document management services such as accounting and finance. Rapid economic growth and surging revenue from customer relations management, human resources, finance & accounting and insurance are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, digitization of the customer touch-points and rising emphasis on non-voice contact center channels which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Additionally, outsourcers provide numerous competitive advantages such as digital channel management capabilities and data protection provisions, while aiming to tap into new business which is also boosting the growth rate of the Front Office BPO service market. However, outsourcing is considered to be unfavorable among decision makers is the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Front Office BPO Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to digitalizing channel management capabilities and emergence of data protection provisions for outsourcers in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Front Office BPO Services market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Major market player included in this report are:

Xerox

HP

Convergys

Sitel

IBM

Williams Lea

Ricoh

Atento

Alliance Data Systems

Teletech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Customer Management Service

– Document Management Service

By Application:

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

– Retail & Consumer Goods

– IT & Telecommunication

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Front Office BPO Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Front Office BPO Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Front Office BPO Services Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Front Office BPO Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Front Office BPO Services Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Front Office BPO Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Customer Management Service

5.4.2. Document Management Service

Chapter 6 Global Front Office BPO Services Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Front Office BPO Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. BFSI

6.4.2. Manufacturing

6.4.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

6.4.4. Retail & Consumer Goods

6.4.5. IT & Telecommunication

6.4.6. Aerospace & Defense

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7 Global Front Office BPO Services Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Xerox

8.3.2. HP

8.3.3. Convergys

8.3.4. Sitel

8.3.5. IBM

8.3.6. Williams Lea

8.3.7. Ricoh

8.3.8. Atento

8.3.9. Alliance Data Systems

8.3.10. Teletech

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Front Office BPO Services in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

