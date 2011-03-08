Global Family Office Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Family Office Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Family Office Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Family offices are private wealth management advisory firms that serve ultra-high-net-worth investors. They are different from traditional wealth management shops in that they offer a total outsourced solution to managing the financial and investment side of an affluent individual or family. Increasing frequency of high network individuals is one of the major substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Further, frequency of HNI is increasing due to financial services is not fulfilled by wealth management firms as well as by private banks but these demands are fulfilled by family offices. Moreover, growing demand of family offices in developing countries is likely to creating numerous opportunities in the near future. In addition, family offices offers various benefits such as preserving wealth through proactive management & suitable strategies, it assists with the allocation of wealth from one generation to next through strategic asset allocation and it mitigate risks by diversifying investments. These benefits of family office also boosting the demand across the globe. However, limited availability of family offices is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Family Office across the world. The level of competition with hedge funds, investment banks and other wealth management firms is more, therefore, it is difficult to find family offices and keep advisors with the required level of expertise.

The regional analysis of Global Family Office Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America and Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand and number of Family Office in the region. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Family Office Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/10/83

Major market player included in this report are:

– HSBC Private Bank

– Citi Private Bank

– Northern Trust

– Bessemer Trust

– BNY Mellon Wealth Management

– UBS Global Family Office Group

– Cambridge Associates

– Pictet

– Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners

– CTC I myCFO (BMO Financial Group)

– Abbot Downing (a Wells Fargo Business)

– U.S. Trust Family Office (Bank of America)

– Hawthorn (PNC Financial)

– Atlantic Trust (CIBC)

– Wilmington Trust (M&T Bank)

– Glenmede

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

– Singe Family Office (SFO)

– Multi-Family Office (MFO)

– Virtual Family Office (VFO)

By Services:

– Financial Planning

– Strategy

– Governance

– Advisory

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Family Office Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Buy Global Family Office Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/10/83/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Family Office Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Family Office Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Family Office Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Family Office Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Family Office Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Single Family Office (SFO)

5.4.2. Multi-Family Office (MFO)

5.4.3. Virtual Family Office (VFO)

Chapter 6 Global Family Office Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Family Office Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Financial Planning

6.4.2. Strategy

6.4.3. Governance

6.4.4. Advisory

Chapter 7 Global Family Office Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. HSBC Private Bank

8.3.2. Citi Private Bank

8.3.3. Northern Trust

8.3.4. Bessemer Trust

8.3.5. BNY Mellon Wealth Management

8.3.6. UBS Global Family Office Group

8.3.7. Cambridge Associates

8.3.8. Pictet

8.3.9. Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners

8.3.10. CTC I myCFO (BMO Financial Group)

8.3.11. Abbot Downing (a Wells Fargo Business)

8.3.12. U.S. Trust Family Office (Bank of America)

8.3.13. Hawthorn (PNC Financial)

8.3.14. Atlantic Trust (CIBC)

8.3.15. Wilmington Trust (M&T Bank)

8.3.16. Glenmede

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Family Office in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/10/83

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.