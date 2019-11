Pre-Engineered Buildings Market is valued at approximately USD 13.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. With the advancement in construction technology, the demand for cost-effective and less time-consuming engineered structures has been increasing. Pre-engineered buildings are the off-site factory-built buildings that are transported to site and assembled together. Pre-engineered buildings offer reduces the construction time as rapid construction speed is achieved due to foundation and floor slabs being constructed on-site while beams and columns (structural systems) are being fabricated off-site. Pre-engineered buildings offer reduced cost of the building in design, manufacturing and erection cost coupled with the flexibility of expansion tends to drive the market share of pre-engineered buildings. Moreover, the columns and beams of the pre-engineered buildings can be expanded by adding additional bays. Furthermore, pre-engineered buildings eliminate the use of in between columns giving rise to column free space. Pre-engineered buildings offer durability over prolonged time and provides low maintenance costs resulting in the increased market share of pre-engineered buildings. Increasing awareness towards modern off-site construction techniques has surged the demand for pre-engineered buildings market. Moreover, favorable government initiatives for green buildings have led the contractors to shift towards pre-engineered buildings from conventional steel buildings which requires less energy during and post construction. However, fluctuating steel price coupled with the low market penetration of pre-engineered buildings in emerging economies may hamper the market growth of pre-engineered buildings. Moreover, unavailability of skilled labor and advanced construction technology in some emerging economies may restrain the market growth.

The regional analysis of Pre-Engineered Buildings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to expansion of e-commerce industry in the region especially in India, China and Japan. Favorable government initiatives for green building to reduce the carbon footprints may accelerate the demand for pre-engineered buildings. For instance, government of India has launched development initiatives like Make in India and Smart cities may foster the demand for warehouses and commercial developments.

Major market player included in this report are:

Astron Buildings

Atad Steel Structure Corp.

ATCO

Bluescope Steel

Emirates Building Systems

Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

Jindal Buildsys

Metal Building Manufacturers Inc.

NCI Building Systems

Norsteel Buildings

Nucor Corporation

Phenix Construction Technologies

Zamil Steel Holding Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Concrete structures

Steel structures

Civil structures

Others

By Application:

Residential buildings

Commercial buildings

Industrial buildings

Infrastructure sector

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

