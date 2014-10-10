Global paresthesia market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The key market players in the global paresthesia market­ are AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, CELGENE CORPORATION, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Paresthesia Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Paresthesia Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Paresthesia Market By Types (Acute Paresthesia, Chronic Paresthesia), Treatment (Immunosuppressant, Anticonvulsants, Tropical Creams, Antivirals, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders (Retailers and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Intravenous and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

The Paresthesia market report helps existing and rising industry members in settling on determined and educated decisions on activity management and development systems that they have to utilize. The business members will likewise approach data like open opportunities in the market, restrictions, continuous patterns, and drivers. The report helps to get the real understanding and knowledge of Paresthesia market and answers the queries such as what the market existing scenario is, and the future of this market. The report comprises a comprehensive and particular investigation of the present business state offering bits of knowledge into market elements and key players. The key market players in the global paresthesia market­ are AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, CELGENE CORPORATION, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Paresthesia is a central nervous system (CNS) disorder characterized by an abnormal sensation to the skin such as tickling, tingling, pricking numbness or burning sensation with no apparent physical cause. The symptoms can become chronic as well. Diseases such as arthritis, diabetes and cancer enhance the cases of paresthesia.

According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report in 2014 approximately 9.3% of total American population had diabetes which is 29.1 million in numbers. This report indicates that the prevalence of diabetes is increasing every year and hence prevalence rate of paresthesia is also increasing.

Market Restraints

Strict regulatory rules and long drug approval time may hinder the market growth

Lack of effectiveness and unavailability of precise treatment can also restrict the growth of this market

Lack of awareness amongst people regarding paresthesia also hampers the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global paresthesia market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paresthesia market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Key Market Players: Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp, Cyberonics, Inc, and others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases acts as a driver for the market growth

Excess smoking and alcohol consumption by the people will also drive the market growth

Development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth

