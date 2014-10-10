By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. As per the DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The Erythema Drug market report contains market insights and analysis for industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis.

Global Erythema Drug Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing patient population, increase in new product launch, increase in smoking, growth in consumption of alcohol, large pipeline drugs, and climatic changes are projected to drive the erythema treatment market globally and development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

The key market players in the global erythema drug market are Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Abbott, Astellas Pharma Inc, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Bausch Health, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Nestle, Biogen, ALLERGAN, Perrigo Company plc, ALLERGAN and few others.

Global erythema drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of erythema drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The increasing erythema patient population worldwide is boosting the market growth

Increase in new product launch and large pipeline drugs can act as a market driver

Changing lifestyle, increase in smoking population and growth in consumption of alcohol can act as a market driver

Climatic changes across the world cay act as a market driver

Increased research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth

Generic competition amongst pharmaceutical companies is acting as a market restraint

Stringent regulations for product approvals can also hamper the growth of this market

Lack of awareness amongst people about erythema and its treatment is also hindering the market growth

Associated side effects of the drugs are expected to impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Erythema Drug Market

Erythema multiforme

Erythema nodosum

Erythema Ab Igne

Erythema chronicum migrans

Erythema induratum

Erythema infectiosum

Erythema marginatum

Erythema toxicum,

Erythema gyratum repens

Palmar erythema and Erythema annulare centrifugum

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Analgesics

NSAIDs

Corticosteroid

Antiviral

Antifungal and Antibacterial

Hydroxychloroquine

Colchicine

Dapsone

Lidocaine

Prednisone

Aciclovir

Azathioprine

Thalidomide

Ciclosporin and Mycophenolate Mofetil

Oral

Topical

Intravenous and Others

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In January 2019, Perrigo Company plc is developing Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride drug which has completed the phase lll of clinical trial for the treatment of severe facial erythema associated with rosacea. This is an alpha1A adrenoceptor agonist and acts as a vasoconstrictor and applied topically over the skin

In January 2017, Allergan received the FDA approval for Rhofade (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea. This is an alpha1A adrenoceptor agonist and acts as a vasoconstrictor. It is supplied as a cream for topical administration

