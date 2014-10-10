Global Consumer Network Attached Storage market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Industry. This report helps focus you on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. Consumer Network Attached Storage Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Increasing demand of centralized and micro-mobile data centers and rising need of video surveillance systems are the factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer network attached storage market are Western Digital Corporation, NETGEAR, Synology Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., ioSafe Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, Dell, Sunstar Company, Inc., Nasuni Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Boston IT Solutions (India) Private Limited, Kintronics, D-Link Corporation, NEC Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Zyxel Communications Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Drobo, Inc, IBM Corporation, NetApp and others.

Competitive Analysis

Global consumer network attached storage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer network attached storage market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

NAS is a storage device which is usually connected to a network so that multiple users and other clients can access data from a centralised location. Consumer network attached system storage is those NAS which are mainly used in home theatre systems and other home area networks. They work same as the NAS but in this the end points are either home devices or personal devices. These consumer network attached also has the ability to handle storage for internet downloads.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of hybrid storage arrays will drive the market growth

Growing prevalence of online education will also propel growth of this market

Increasing usage of unified storage systems is also contributing as a factor accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing cloud storage offerings will restrain the market growth

Volatility in the currency rate which is affecting the revenue of the companies; also restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation:

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market By Design (Rackmount, Standalone, 1-Bay, 2-Bays, 4-Bays, 5-Bays, 6-Bays, Above 6-Bays), End- User (Residential, Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Western Digital announced the launch of their 2-bay product, EX2. This new 2-bay My Cloud EX2 system will help the market professional to back the whole data at a centralized location. Integrated file server, backup server, P2P download server and FTP server are some of the other application offered by this new model

In July 2016, Seagate Technology plc announced the launch of their Seagate NAS HDD 8TB which has the highest capacity drive for Network-Attached Storage, RAID and server storage. The main aim of the launch is to provide the professional huge capacity so that they can easily store manage their data

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

