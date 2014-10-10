Global co-polyester-ether elastomers (COPE) market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing applications and rising demand for bio- based thermoplastic elastomers are the factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global co-polyester-ether elastomers (COPE) market are Eastman Chemical Company, Devtaar GmbH, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Evonik Industries, Dairen Chemical Corporation, RESINEX Group, Chemtura Corporation, Celanese Corporation among others.

Global Co-polyester-Ether Elastomers (COPE) Market By Classification (Extrusion Molding, Injection Molding, Blow Molding), Application (Automobile, Architecture, Medicine), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global co-polyester-ether elastomers (COPE) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of co-polyester-ether elastomers (COPE) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Celanese Corporation announced that they are going to enhance their Pibiflex and Riteflex TPC production unit at Donegani facility. This expansion will help the company to enhance their production ability and will help them to meet the needs and requirement of the customers

In October 2016, Celanese Corporation announced the acquisition of Forli which will help the company to include all engineering portfolio includes thermoplastics (ETPs), thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), as well as all consumer contracts and all production, development and commercial plants. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will also extend their global leadership

Market Definition:

Copolyester thermoplastic elastomer is a synthetic rubber made up of a thin, elastic matrix of hard polyester crystallites. They have twin phase composition, they are thermoplastic elastomers. They are widely used in application such as automobile, medicine and architecture. Copolyester elastomers can be heated beyond the crystalline domain melting point and then reprocessed and is an ideal recycling asset.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from automotive industry will accelerate the market growth

Replacement of thermoset rubber also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Advancement in thermoplastic elastomer processing industry will boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Technical limitations is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Co-polyester-Ether Elastomers (COPE) Market

By Classification

Extrusion Molding

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

By Application

Automobile

Architecture

Medicine

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

