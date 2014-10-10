Global hot melt adhesives market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Rising usage in road marking application and rising packaging & nonwoven application are the factor for the market growth. A few of the major competitors currently working in the global hot melt adhesives market are 3M, Arkema, Beardow Adams, H.B. Fuller Company., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries, Sika AG, TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC., Adhesive Direct UK, Evans Adhesive Corporation, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG, Costchem srl, Sanyhot Adhesivos, S.A., Daubert Chemical Company, Helmitin Adhesives, KLEIBERIT, Dow, CHERNG TAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Astra Chemtech Private Limited, NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP, Eastman Chemical Company, Cattie Adhesives, Champion Elcom Private Limited, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global hot melt adhesives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hot melt adhesives market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Lecta announced the launch of their new range of rubber-based Adestor Hot-Melt adhesives which consist of three adhesives Adestor HM100 and Adestor HM300 which is specially designed for the food sector and Adestor HM200L which can be used for labelling the most frequently used surfaces in logistics and retail applications. The main aim is to meet the demand of the customer in the mentioned sectors

In April 2015, Tetra Pak in partnership with Henkel announced the launch of their new range of hot-melt adhesives and lubricants; Tetra Pak hot melt adhesives. This new adhesives offer enhanced bonding, lower maintenance costs and lower adhesive consumption for cap, straw and secondary packaging. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer and provide them with cost- effective solution

Market Definition:

Hot melt adhesive is a kind of a thermoplastic adhesive which are thermally melted so they can create internal strength by cooling. Hot melt adhesives are intended to melt in a hot glue gun. They are usually solids and cannot get affected by the humid weather conditions. These adhesive don’t require any drying after their application and start bonding with the object instantly as they have the ability to get cool down to their solidification point. They are widely used in application such as furniture & woodwork, packaging solution, bookbinding, nonwoven hygiene products and other.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of HMA for different DIY application will drive market

Replacement of other adhesive technology with HMA will also accelerate the market growth

Rising popularity of polyolefin based adhesives acts as a market driver

Growing construction industry boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation is the cost of the raw material will hamper the market growth

Difficulty in usage on hard-to-bond substances also restricts the growth of this market in the forecast period

Segmentation:

By Resin Type

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Metallocene Polyolefin

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins

Polyolefins

Polyamides

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Packaging Solution Corrugated Boxes and Trays Carton and Side-Seam Closures Non-Pressure Sensitive Labels and Marking Systems Flexible Packaging Others

Nonwoven Hygiene Products Baby Diapers, Nappies, and Pants Adult Incontinence Feminine Care

Furniture & Woodwork Woodworking Structural and Non-Structural Wood Products

Bookbinding Spine Binding Cover Page and Edge Bonding

Others Automotive & Transport Consumer Diy Footwear Electronics



