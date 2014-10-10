Global Titanium Dioxide Market trends such as such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are the analytical tools utilized in the published study in order to gain a better understanding of the global market. The market study provides the estimates in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million), for a total period of 2014 to 2025. Growing demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to play an important role in rise of global market.

“Titanium dioxide is available in two forms, pigment and nanoparticle. The pigment form is has excellent light-scattering properties in applications which require brightness and white opacity. While, titanium dioxide nanoparticle appears transparent, but provides UV light absorption. The pigment form comprises 98% of the total production and is used widely for lightweight vehicle manufacturing in automobile industry.”

Titanium Dioxide Market: Key Players are Henan Billions Chemicals Co.,Ltd., The Chemours Company, Huntsman International LLC, NL Industries, Tronox Inc. and others.

The Titanium Dioxide Market size is projected to reach USD 29.86 billion by 2025 owing to the rapid demand growth of titanium dioxide pigment, which is used in paints, coatings, plastics and other industrial applications. The increase in per capita consumption of titanium dioxide pigments in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil has propelled the growth of market.

Key segments of the Global Titanium Dioxide Market

Manufacturing process Overview, 2014-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Chloride

Sulphate

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Rutile

Anatase

Applications Overview, 2014-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Paper

Inks

Specialities

Others

Regional Overview, 2014-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & south America

Middle-East & Africa

The recent trend of using titanium dioxide as a nanomaterial has a positive impact on the overall growth of Titanium Dioxide Market. Titanium dioxide as a nanomaterial exhibits UV shielding effect and is widely used in cosmetics, ceramics, cleaning and sanitary, indoor air quality control and construction & exterior protection industry.

Who should buy this report?

The report on the global titanium dioxide market is suitable for all the players across the value chain including industries such as paints & coatings, consumer goods, architecture, automotive, general industries, and furniture

Venture capitalists and investors looking for more information on the future outlook of the global titanium dioxide market

Consultants, analysts, researcher, and academicians looking for insights shaping the global titanium dioxide market

