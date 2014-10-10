Global Serious Game Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This anticipated rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in effectiveness and user engagement in the learning process. Some of the major competitors currently working in the serious game market are Applied Research Associates Inc., BreakAway Games, CCS., Cisco, Designing Digitally Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Diginext SRL, MPS Limited, Intuition, Unity Studios ApS, PLAYER RESEARCH LTD., Savivo, Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Hopelab, Conteneo Inc., Real Project Management Ltd., Epic Systems Corporation., TiER1 Performance Solutions, Virtual Campus, Totem Learning Ltd., and Promotion Software.

Global Serious Game Market, By Application (Advertising & Marketing, Simulation Training, Sales, Emergency Services, Research & Planning, Human Resources, Product Development, Support, Others), By Platforms Covered (Web-Based, PC-Based, Mobile-Based, Hand-Held), By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Education, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Corporate, Energy, Others), By End-User (Consumers, Enterprise), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Serious games are applications or learning methods that are used to teach instead of entertaining, and are applied for education, aerospace & defense, government purposes and in corporate offices to teach the consumers information about the game is based on; such as flight simulation games are created to teach real-life situations virtually so that there is no harm to anyone or anything.

Market Drivers:

Rise in engagement and enthusiasm from the users regarding the learning process being emphasized in the game

Return on investment regarding the learning process of individuals and enterprises is anticipated to be driven by serious games which is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Awareness about the serious games is quite bleak in the market which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Absence of any standardization regarding the effectiveness and architecture of serious games is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By Application Advertising & Marketing Simulation Training Sales Emergency Services Research & Planning Human Resources Product Development Support Others

By Platforms Covered Web-Based PC-Based Mobile-Based Hand-Held

By Industry Verticals Healthcare Retail Aerospace & Defense Government Education Media & Entertainment Automotive Corporate Energy Others Research Tourism Agriculture

By End-User Consumers Enterprise

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Applied Research Associates Inc., acquired Berrie Hill Research Corporation, expanding its profile and mission in providing solutions to the government and defense agencies.

In October 2015, Sealund & Associates were acquired by TiER1 Performance Solutions expanding its market share and development of innovative solutions for the market

Competitive Analysis: Global Serious Game Market

Global serious game market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of serious game market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Serious Game Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

