Global Modular Trailer Market By Type (Multi-axle, Telescopic/Extendable, Lowboy), Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Mining, Wind & Energy, Heavy Engineering), Number of Axles (2 axles, >2 axles), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Modular Trailer Market

Global modular trailer market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic 2017. Increasing popularity of self- propelled modular trailers and rising nuclear power plants projects are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Modular Trailer Market

Modular trailer can be defined as special vehicle that is used to carry a large number of cargos which are not easy to disassemble and also transport over length goods. Due to their feature of lateral stability they are used for mining operations. They are widely used in applications such as construction industry, iron and steel industry and power stations. The trailers are controlled using the computer software to create an axle line. They are meant to carry heavy loads according to their structure and brand.

Market Drivers:

Growing construction and mining industries will accelerate the market growth

Increasing prevalence for freight transportation is another factor that drives the growth of the market.

Diversification of wind energy industry to install more power generating equipment will enhance the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Increased availability of local or regional player will be obstructing the growth of the market

Lack of skilled and qualified drivers can also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Modular Trailer Market

By Type

Multi-axle

Telescopic/Extendable

Lowboy

By Application

Construction & Infrastructure

Mining

Wind & Energy

Heavy Engineering

By Number of Axles

2 axles

>2 axles

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, TII SALES Transporter Industry International Sales GmbH & Co. KG, launched new Tiiger Smart Duty (SD) which is a modular platform that has the ability to lift the loads up to 240 tonnes on public road as well as industrial region. Featuring a 53 degree steering angle and hydraulic pendulum axles making it light and resilient. It is suitable for carrying construction machinery, concrete girders and among others. This launch will help the company to meet their customer need and requirements

In September 2018, WABCO launched first modular braking platform for trailers improving the safely, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles at every point. It also simplifies the change between anti-lock braking system and electronic braking system that enable the trailer to work functionally and supports the modularity and standardization. This will help the company to connect their trailers with the Internet of things.

Competitive Analysis:

Global modular trailer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of modular trailer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global modular trailer market are Goldhofer, Nooteboom Trailers., Faymonville., VMT Industries Pvt. Ltd., K-Line Trailers Ltd., TII SALES Transporter Industry International Sales GmbH & Co. KG, Demarko Trailers, Tidd Ross Todd Limited, Shandong Titan Vehicle Co.,Ltd, HugeIron Tech Co., Ltd., Cometto, Pacton Trailers B.V., Broshuis Bv, Raglan Industries, Talbert Manufacturing, Inc, DOLL Fahrzeugbau AG, WABCO among others.

Research Methodology: Global Modular Trailer Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

