Adroit Research launched a study titled, “Global Dental Tourism Market Size 2017 By Treatment Type (Preventive Treatment, Restorative Treatment, Prosthodontics Treatment, OMS, and Other Treatments), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global dental tourism market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global dental tourism market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as patient profiles, trade volume, drivers and restraints.

The global dental tourism market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.83 billion by 2025 driven by the non-availability of insurance cover for dental procedures and increasing cost of treatment in developed countries. People are traveling to receive access to better care and affordability. The opportunities of the dental tourism is increasing particularly due to increasing technological advancements such as access to telemedicine and Mhealth. The main categories of dental tourism includes local transportation, accommodation, domestic tours, food & drink, shopping, entertainment, leisure and sports activities and other expenses. Patients spending has a significant economic impact on the destination economies. Moreover, cost benefits, as well decrease in waiting time set the way for the growth of the market.

Dental tourism is driven by numerous factors. These factors include high cost of local care, delays in obtaining access to local dentists, proficient care at many international clinics, budget air travel, and online availability of health-related services. Dental tourism is bound to increase but, with some risks. Lack of access to inexpensive and timely local care plays an important role in compelling patients to travel abroad for medical treatments. People often consider travelling to destinations also offering spa treatments and yoga along with the better medical treatment options.

Europe dental tourism market size was USD 689.4 million in 2017 led by Hungary, Poland and Bulgaria. The leading European countries for dental care accounted for more than 20% of the global dental tourism during the forecast period. Moreover, In European countries such as UK, Germany and France the dental patients have to wait for around 60 days to 90 days for an appointment. For instance, according to National Health Service NHS, in United Kingdom more than 150 thousand patients have already taken appointment and waiting for dental procedures. Due to which majority of patients travel to neighbouring places such as Hungary and Spain for quality dental treatment, which are less expensive compared to the cost of dental care in United Kingdom. Increasing awareness about the benefits about the dental tourism industry as well as increasing cost benefits are driving the market further.

The easy availability of updated medical technologies in developing countries in Southeast Asia and Europe coupled with ease in the policies and regulations for medical visas are increasing the number of travellers by an average of 20% – 25% year-on-year. The collaborations and agreements between government bodies, associations and healthcare companies in Asian market are driving the dental tourism market demand further. For instance, in Thailand, the government special committee and ministry of public health have drafted a second strategic plan to improve growth and develop infrastructure for the growth of Thailand’s health services especially for patients coming from abroad.

Global dental tourism market is segmented by treatment type such as preventive treatment, restorative treatment, prosthodontics treatment, OMS, and other treatments. Restorative type of treatments which include treatments of dental crowns, dental bridges dental fillings have the highest market for global dental tourism whereas orthodontic type of treatments which include long procedures and constant post-operative follow ups are less preferred.

Some of the major clinics or hospitals that offer various dental treatments are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (Global), Bangkok International Dental Center (Thailand), Fortis Healthcare (Global), ARC Dental Clinic (Indonesia), Dentaglobal Clinic (Turkey), Imperial Dental Specialist Center (Malaysia), Raffles Medical Group (Asia) and Dental Cosmetics (Costa Rica).

