A surgical laser uses a light beam for the treatment of bleeding blood vessels and to remove the diseased tissues. Lasers are used in every surgical procedure such as laparoscopic surgeries, oncology, cardiology, dermatology and ophthalmology among others. A general surgeon uses several laser wavelengths and laser delivery systems to remove, vaporize and cut tissue. There are various types of laser beams that are available in the market having different color and uses that include neodymium: yttrium-aluminum-garnet argon, diode, and carbon dioxide. The Global Surgical Lasers Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical Lasers Market

The global surgical lasers market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical lasers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the major players operating in global surgical lasers market Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BISON MEDICAL, Biolitec AG, Alma Lasers, Photomedex, Inc., Lumenis , Biolase Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cutera, BISON MEDICAL, Spectranetics, Fotona d.o., CryoLife, Inc., Ellex, Danaher, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch Health and Quanta System among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Surgical Lasers Product Definition

2 Global Surgical Lasers Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Surgical Lasers System Business Introduction

4 Global Surgical Lasers Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Surgical Lasers Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Surgical Lasers Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Surgical Lasers Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Global Surgical Lasers Market Forecast 2019-2026

More…………………

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Surgical Lasers Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ophthalmic disorders

Growing technological development

Rise in non-invasive procedure

Rising cases and commonness of targeted diseases

High price of laser surgeries

Stringent government regulations

Global Surgical Lasers Market: Market Segmentation

By Type

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers

Argon Lasers,

Diode Lasers,

ND: Yag (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers

By Procedure Type

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Percutaneous Surgery

By Application

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Dermatology

Urology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Oncology

Other Application

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

