Surgical Lasers Market – Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2026
A surgical laser uses a light beam for the treatment of bleeding blood vessels and to remove the diseased tissues. Lasers are used in every surgical procedure such as laparoscopic surgeries, oncology, cardiology, dermatology and ophthalmology among others. A general surgeon uses several laser wavelengths and laser delivery systems to remove, vaporize and cut tissue. There are various types of laser beams that are available in the market having different color and uses that include neodymium: yttrium-aluminum-garnet argon, diode, and carbon dioxide. The Global Surgical Lasers Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical Lasers Market
The global surgical lasers market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical lasers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the major players operating in global surgical lasers market Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BISON MEDICAL, Biolitec AG, Alma Lasers, Photomedex, Inc., Lumenis , Biolase Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cutera, BISON MEDICAL, Spectranetics, Fotona d.o., CryoLife, Inc., Ellex, Danaher, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch Health and Quanta System among others.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Surgical Lasers Market
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ophthalmic disorders
- Growing technological development
- Rise in non-invasive procedure
- Rising cases and commonness of targeted diseases
- High price of laser surgeries
- Stringent government regulations
Global Surgical Lasers Market: Market Segmentation
By Type
- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers
- Argon Lasers,
- Diode Lasers,
- ND: Yag (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers
By Procedure Type
- Open Surgery
- Laparoscopic Surgery
- Percutaneous Surgery
By Application
- Ophthalmology
- Dentistry
- Dermatology
- Urology
- Gynecology
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Other Application
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Market Insights in the Report
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Surgical Lasers Market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- The various opportunities in the market.
- The report studies the key factors affecting the market.
Focus of the report:
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Surgical Lasers Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Analyze and forecast Global Surgical Lasers Market on the basis of type, function and application.